CASTLEBERRY: My beef with beef

I am annoying when I go out to eat or am invited to dine at a public function. So much so that I frequently avoid it. I don't talk about this often, but I am the person at the restaurant engaged in the following:

While I ate anything as a kid, I developed severe allergies after becoming a mother. The theory here (I've been told) is that the immune system can get out of whack during pregnancy and cause intense, bizarre, allergic reactions. The list of what I am supposed to eat is easier to name than what I can't. If I don't follow my diet, I can have not only adverse but sometimes life-threatening reactions. I don't talk about my allergies often. I'd rather say I ate before an event and be known as the woman with the innovative ideas about public policy than be the woman known for poking at my plate asking, "What's in my food?" or the woman that exits said event in an ambulance.