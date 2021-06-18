CASTLEBERRY: What changes in the law are coming July 1?

Also misunderstood by some was HB 1067 to modify identification requirements for a marriage license and provide certain name change provisions. Erroneously deemed by a couple of people a politically motivated slap in the face of women's rights, the bill was formulated over months of coordination with the Register of Deeds across South Dakota. This bill did two things- streamlined proof of identification and reduced risk of fraud by allowing for surname change only. During committee and immediately following that committee hearing, we discussed how the bill could be modified next year to accommodate some of the concerns expressed (for example, changing a maiden name to a middle name). That change is a straightforward amendment for next year as long as it is supported. While better not to have to fix a bill after it becomes law, it shouldn't be too difficult to adjust in this circumstance.

After some of these other hard hitters, let's talk about little old SB 73. This bill streamlined the process for auto auctions to sell government-owned and non-government owned vehicles on the same day by having them marked, separated, and held at different times, rather than the current law, which requires auctions on separate days. Cut red tape, help an entity be more efficient. This one passed, no-fuss, no muss.