Challenging times call for innovation thinking

Communities Need Great Media Websites – This is a great opportunity for local media companies to assure they provide a top-notch website to their readers. This is even more true with less than daily circulation and weekly newspapers. Look at this as a HUGE opportunity to provide something many in your community are thirsting for. We are seeing more residents than ever before within the local communities supporting these local efforts. They realize the importance of the media in these challenging, and sometimes scary times. If the local media website isn’t top-notch, seize that opportunity and make it happen right away.

We Need Positive News and Information – It is so easy to get caught-up in the endless cycle of negative news that is blasted across our airwaves 24/7. Studies show if you surround yourself with negative news, it has a depressing impact on the brain, and thus your overall outlook. There is so much positive news within the boundaries of our community; we need to assure the community is aware of this information. While the local media company can certainly provide the information regarding outstanding aspects of the community, each community member can do their part as well. Share those local media stories on social media. Provide the media company with tips leading to positive information. We can all share in a great news effort, let’s go.