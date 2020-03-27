Change requires effective communication

The past few weeks has reminded me of a quote by Roy T. Bennett, he said “You never change your life until you step out of your comfort zone; change begins at the end of your comfort zone.” My guess is each of us has been, or will shortly be at the end of our comfort zones.

Over the past weeks, we have touched on many elements to improve our community. Those ranged from tourism, revitalization efforts, working together, shopping local, saving our media, what is local DNA and more. One thing we haven’t really discussed is critical and effective communication. With events surrounding the virus, we have seen great examples of great communication, and not so great communication. But for the sake of this column, we will focus on our community and the task of revitalization and having a local mindset.

I believe most want what is best for their community, however, they might differ on what they perceive “best” is. Make no mistake, improving quality of life by returning the heart and soul of a community to its rightful downtown location will be a hard fought battle. This is a task in which you will need to unleash the best of all the widespread communication vehicles possible.