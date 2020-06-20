CHAPMAN: A letter to my youngest son

As you left home nearly two weeks ago to join your voice and efforts with others in peaceful protest and the work of cleaning up after the riots, I worried about social unrest, the pandemic and your overall safety in Minneapolis. And to that end you posted the following message, “…it is our basic human responsibility to be prepared and willing to do what is difficult in order to do what is right.”

Wow, what a gift to a dad. Wait, I am supposed to be giving you the gift.

I’ve started to speak publicly about our current state of race relations as I see them, and my thoughts range from mad, to frustrated to sad. But mainly my thoughts are with you. Daily, I am deeply disturbed and most days pushed to my emotional limit when I think of all the work that has been done in the area of race relations, and then I think: Is this the best we can hand over to you and your generation? Disappointing.

Note to self: I should have done more.

I am sorry and I apologize to you because I haven’t done more to hand you and your generation a better, more just, and more respectful world.