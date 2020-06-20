CHAPMAN: A letter to my youngest son

A letter to Alex Chapman, my youngest son.
Dearest Alex:
As you prepare to travel back home from Minneapolis, I would like to speak my truth.
I, like so many others, was horrified at George Floyd’s killing. My thoughts and prayers continue to be with the Floyd family, their circle, the larger Minneapolis community, the country, and now the world. How? Why? And what do we do now?
One of the early lessons I learned from your experiences occurred while you attended Montessori preschool. For your birthday, instead of the kiddos in your class bringing you a gift, you were asked to bring a gift to share with the class. On what was supposed be a day in which you were celebrated, you were asked to give a gift. You chose a book that would stay with the classroom for years to come, for countless other kids to enjoy. I always thought this concept was practical – each student who had a birthday during the school year only brought one gift a year. But it was more than practical; it also taught one of the tenants of generosity - gift giving, to the children, and, as it turns out, the parents too.
I write this letter to you in that same vein. On this Father’s Day weekend, instead of you giving me a gift, I will attempt to share a gift with you.
Alex Chapman, Black Lives Matter! Your Life Matters!
As you left home nearly two weeks ago to join your voice and efforts with others in peaceful protest and the work of cleaning up after the riots, I worried about social unrest, the pandemic and your overall safety in Minneapolis. And to that end you posted the following message, “…it is our basic human responsibility to be prepared and willing to do what is difficult in order to do what is right.”
Wow, what a gift to a dad. Wait, I am supposed to be giving you the gift.
I’ve started to speak publicly about our current state of race relations as I see them, and my thoughts range from mad, to frustrated to sad. But mainly my thoughts are with you. Daily, I am deeply disturbed and most days pushed to my emotional limit when I think of all the work that has been done in the area of race relations, and then I think: Is this the best we can hand over to you and your generation? Disappointing.
Note to self: I should have done more.
I am sorry and I apologize to you because I haven’t done more to hand you and your generation a better, more just, and more respectful world.
For years now we have had “the talk”- the talk of how you are to conduct yourself when stopped by law enforcement. We even used Uncle Eddie’s poster book as a guide: once stopped, immediately light your dome light, keep your hands on the steering wheel, cooperate, have and keep your important documents current and convenient, and ask permission to reach into the glove compartment to get them. In essence – be respectful of law enforcement. All I ask of law enforcement for you and others is that they reciprocate in kind with respect.
All the while I knew that you could do everything just the way you were supposed to and that it still may not turn out well for you. I knew and know this because as a 59-year-old Black man from the southside of Chicago, I’ve experienced my share of police interactions in which I wondered, "Will this turn out well for me?"
As a young man, I was given the talk by my dad and on more than one occasion still received a DWB – a Driving While Black. More than once, when I was stopped, as I was being searched and disrespected (a topic in its own right, by the way), I wondered, “Am I next?” As a result, I decided to work hard, keep my nose clean, graduate from college, join the U.S. Marine Corps, get married, have a family, run for office, start a small business, contribute to my community and help improve it. And today, your actions tell me it wasn’t enough - because you felt that you had no choice but to go to Minneapolis, march, rally, and now, clean up. In the year 2020, we still have police officers that are issuing DWBs.
I am not surprised at your actions; I’ve come to know that this is just who you are. When students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln were confronted with a self-described white nationalist, you said that to expel him would be “short-sighted.” You were more concerned with the whole ideology he represented. Then speaking off-the-cuff, you implored your classmates to “not retaliate with hate, not retaliate with violence, but with love and understanding.”
Now there you go again, you gift giver.
Okay, now here is my gift to you.
As people ask you how they can be helpful at this time, encourage them to look for and discover ways to B.E.A.M.
B - Bridge cultures
E- Educate themselves and others
A – Advocate as individuals and as a group
M- Model the behavior they want to see in others
This is an acronym co-created by the Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi Ambassadors - Rapid City Circle of Friends.
It is true that "all" lives matter. I just want to live in a country and society in which your black life is valued enough to be a part of "all."
We can do better!
Alex, I commit to doing more and better and will work with you (and others) to do so. Do you think we can inspire our neighbors in Rapid City to do the same?
Happy Father’s Day to me!
Love, Dad
Malcom Chapman is a father of three, a public speaker, and a former Rapid City City Councilmember.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!