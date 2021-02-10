CHRISTENSON: Noem continues to obfuscate

When the pandemic first appeared and businesses and governments across the country were trying to act to minimize the impact on residents as quarantine became more widespread and job losses began to skyrocket. One of the actions some states were taking was the suspension of evictions for people who could not pay mortgage or rent because of income loss as their jobs vanished in the pandemic, yet in SD Governor Noem walked away from implementing that in our state. Why did she not rail against the lack of reporting on the impact of eviction of people who lost not only their job but also their homes? Fortunately, some cities implemented relief for these residents, but not our Governor. Why would she be so aghast at the action of President Biden with the pipeline, but not from the impact of a pandemic when she herself could have taken action?