Civic clubs equal community growth

Successful community transformation never occurs in a small vacuum. The local media company and Chamber or Main Street organizations can’t make it happen alone. The local community government entity can’t by themselves make it happen. Your local economic development group, while having the mission of economic development can’t make it happen alone. To assure long-term and sustained community transformation, the community must find ways to ensure they enlist the aid of many. While the local media company, Chamber, Main Streets, City Leaders can certainly lead the charge; it is the army of volunteers and members that the local civic clubs bring to the table that allows community projects to flourish. They then become communitywide projects, not projects pieced together by a select few. Remember, many hands make light work.

It isn’t always just the army of volunteers that come with the civic clubs and organizations, many of them bring dollars to the project they rally around. I am reminded of the Rotary club in Muskogee, OK stepping forward with a substantial donation to help provide a proposed gathering space band shell. I also read recently of the Rotary club in Warren, OH doing the same thing. No extensive community revitalization plan should ever proceed without conversations with the local civic clubs. They are always willing to listen, and in most cases, will jump at the opportunity to be a part of improving their local community.