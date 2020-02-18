A look at progress on important bills

We just finished week 5, making the session officially half over. Here are my remarks from week 5, legislative days 17, 18, 19 and 20.
HB1079: An act to authorize a county to assess an administration fee for processing of certain title applications
I’m the prime sponsor, along with Rep. Frye-Mueller and a host of others. This bill is to give relief to funding County Treasurer Offices by charging a fee of $25. Pennington County Treasure Janet Sayler came to Pierre to testify in the Transportation Committee. The problem this bill is trying to solve is the thousands of out-of-state residents who license their vehicles in South Dakota. Pennington County gets the lion’s share because it is one of 6 counties that doesn’t charge a wheel tax. These fees would be used to hire two more personnel to give needed relief processing these out-of-state vehicle registrations.
I hear it all the time that we should stop these out-of-staters from registering their vehicles here in South Dakota. My counter point is that they don’t live in South Dakota, thus don’t use any of our services such as roads, schools, etc. So, in my opinion, it would be a financial mistake to not let them do this. HB1079 made it out of committee 12 yeas and 0 nays. It is going to the floor for a vote this week.
HJR5001 Convention of States
One resolution that is very emotional and takes up a lot of our time is House Joint Resolution (HJR) 5001 for the Convention of States. HJR 5001 received 32 yeas for the convention and 37 nays with 1 excused, so it did NOT pass.
Every year this resolution comes up and what I don’t like about it is that it divides our Republican caucus. Rep. Manny Steele from Minnehaha County is the prime sponsor trying to pass this for the last 2 years. He sits right across from me on the floor and is in my whip group. We both agreed to disagree on this issue and stay friends regardless of the outcome. The first person to shake my hand when HJR5001 was defeated on the floor was Rep. Steele. We both had tears in our eyes because of heated floor debate, but to Rep. Steele’s credit, his word is good as gold and I have all the respect in the world for him.
Once session ends and I can decompress a little bit, I’ll dedicate a whole column on why I think a convention of states is a bad idea.
Other bills were:
HCR6005 Commending Israel for its cordial and mutually beneficial relationship with the United States and the state of South Dakota. I voted yea and it passed 53 to 16.
SB50 Revise certain provisions regarding the practice of a certified nurse anesthetist passed 60 to 0.
HB1008 Legalize the growth and transportation of industrial hemp in the state and to declare an emergency passed 54 yeas and 12 nays with 4 excused. The emergency clause was to ensure that if it passes by the Senate and is signed into law by the governor, the bill will take effect the day the governor signs it. Otherwise, we would have to wait until the new state fiscal year starts July 1, 2020. It’s important that we got a 2/3rds vote of at least 47 so that our farmers can plant hemp this spring if it passes.
Of course, you can look up the remaining bills at www.sdlegislature.gov