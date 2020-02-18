A look at progress on important bills

Every year this resolution comes up and what I don’t like about it is that it divides our Republican caucus. Rep. Manny Steele from Minnehaha County is the prime sponsor trying to pass this for the last 2 years. He sits right across from me on the floor and is in my whip group. We both agreed to disagree on this issue and stay friends regardless of the outcome. The first person to shake my hand when HJR5001 was defeated on the floor was Rep. Steele. We both had tears in our eyes because of heated floor debate, but to Rep. Steele’s credit, his word is good as gold and I have all the respect in the world for him.