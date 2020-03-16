Accomplishments in this year's session

The final week of the 95th legislative session is over!

I walked out of the capitol at 11 p.m., Thursday, March 14. A bunch of us were so wired up, we went out to unwind, and some of our crew entertained us by singing karaoke. Marcia and I stayed the night in Pierre and we got home around noon on Friday, just in time to see the first snowflakes begin to fall. Before it was over, we received more than a foot of newly fallen snow.

So, what did the budget finally look like? Well, we found enough money to give the Big 3 (education, state employees, and community support providers) a two percent pay increase across the board. You will remember in the Governor’s State of the State address at the start of the session, she proposed a zero percent increase in all three categories. I’ve written earlier this was the responsible thing to do, as per our state constitution. We have to balance the budget. It’s too bad the federal government doesn’t do the same thing. However, Gov. Noem and her staff worked very hard to come up with extra funds to give the two percent pay raise to all three categories.