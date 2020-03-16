Accomplishments in this year's session
Accomplishments in this year's session

The final week of the 95th legislative session is over!

I walked out of the capitol at 11 p.m., Thursday, March 14. A bunch of us were so wired up, we went out to unwind, and some of our crew entertained us by singing karaoke. Marcia and I stayed the night in Pierre and we got home around noon on Friday, just in time to see the first snowflakes begin to fall. Before it was over, we received more than a foot of newly fallen snow.

So, what did the budget finally look like? Well, we found enough money to give the Big 3 (education, state employees, and community support providers) a two percent pay increase across the board. You will remember in the Governor’s State of the State address at the start of the session, she proposed a zero percent increase in all three categories. I’ve written earlier this was the responsible thing to do, as per our state constitution. We have to balance the budget. It’s too bad the federal government doesn’t do the same thing. However, Gov. Noem and her staff worked very hard to come up with extra funds to give the two percent pay raise to all three categories.

We approved one-time funds of $4 million for bridge repair. This $4 million will leverage an additional $25 million from the federal government regarding bridge repair. Now there are 66 counties in the state, so next thing is to prioritize to get some bridge dollars going to Pennington, Custer and Fall River counties. Pennington County is currently penalized because it doesn’t charge a wheel tax. The state has a bridge fund called the Big Fund, but only doles out money out of this fund to counties that collect a wheel tax. As mentioned before, that is the reason Pennington has so many out-of-staters registering their vehicles in Pennington County (because there is no wheel tax). The figure I’ve been trying to get is the money gained from out-of-staters registering vehicles in Pennington County. Does it outweigh the money lost by not getting bridge money from the Bridge Fund? The $4 million with $25 million leverage from the federal government does not go into the Big Fund, i.e.: Bridge Fund, so Pennington County will not be penalized here for not having a wheel tax.

We also authorized $5 million to the University of South Dakota to build a new Health Science building. They had private funds for this project and needed the final $5 million to finish the funding. At the end, I voted for the $5 million. Here’s why: There are over 2,000 nurse shortages in the state. This, along with many other health care professionals, would be addressed with this facility. In other words, it’s a workforce development bill. That’s why it got my yes vote.

We also approved $2,225,000 for the latest and greatest fiber optic and high-speed internet. This system will run to Sanford Lab from Black Hills State and the School of Mines. This was called the REED network.

We passed the hemp bill and it is on the governor’s desk for her signature. I’ll write more about that in a future article.

We approved $1 million for research and development of a bioprocessing facility at SDSU. Also approved was $1,125,000 for critical teaching needs scholarships.

We scratched the remaining $500,000 needed to produce a new movie at Mount Rushmore. My understanding is that the Mount Rushmore Society had already raised $2 million and wanted the remaining $500,000 to finish developing the movie. In late night negotiations, the evening of the 13th, Gov. Noem, seeing we were down to bare bones in the budget, committed to come up with the $500K without putting it in the budget.

Tim Goodwin

Goodwin
