Congress is broken. Both parties are responsible. And that has mostly destroyed American taxpayers' trust in government.
The House of Representatives averages only 138 "legislative days" a year — less than one in three days each week. They usually begin on Tuesday and adjourn Thursday, spending less than a third of their time actually doing congressional work, and instead dedicating as much as half their time “dialing for dollars" for their next campaign.
It is a money-dominated system that produces a Congress that fails to plan long-range and focuses more on the next election than the next generation. After all, as Donald Trump reminded us, when you ask people like the Koch Brothers for thousands of dollars, they give it not because they believe you’ll be a great congressman for South Dakota, but to be a great congressman for them.
Having to raise extraordinary amounts of money to run for Congress closes off public service for most Americans, leaving us with a Congress that has 15 percent approval ratings but re-election rates of over 90 percent.
We won’t make progress on our big issues like affordable healthcare, controlling the budget and solving immigration until we break the hold of special interests and Wall Street on our Congress.
To do that we must elect leaders of conviction more concerned about our future than theirs. I’ve taken the first step by pledging not to take money from special interest now or after I’m elected. It would be wrong for a judge to take money from one side of a case, and the standard shouldn’t be different in Congress.
So I’ve spent my own money and rely on all of you who support a candidate who won’t bow to the big money that controls Washington and will represent the taxpayers.
In addition, I pledge to fight for these fundamental reforms:
1. Enacting a Congressional Term Limits Amendment: Six years in the House, 12 in the Senate;
2. Ending the deeply troubling Congressional Dues System, in which members pay dues to their parties to serve on committees;
3. Prohibiting members from raising money while in session;
4. Requiring Congress to live by the same healthcare as average Americans;
5. Ending the Congressional pension system;
6. Prohibiting Congress from owning individual stocks to end insider trading; and
7. Prohibiting a member of Congress and their staffs from employment in firms that employ lobbyists for five years after leaving office.
Finally, our elected representatives need to: forfeit their salaries if they can’t pass a budget, work five days like the rest of us and pass real campaign finance reform.
This election presents voters with a stark choice. Dusty Johnson will raise a couple million dollars and has accepted large amounts of it from special interest and in-state crony capitalists.
Not surprisingly, while Dusty says he supports term limits, it's political doubletalk. What he means is he opposes the term limits pledge I’ve signed and the president supports, and opposes any term limits at all for senators. That’s not term limits; it’s a Washington career.
Sadly, Dusty has also rejected my offer to join me in condemning dark money ads like those that helped him win the primary against pro-Trump conservative Shantel Krebs, signaling he plans to benefit from them again in November.
The person we choose to be our lone representative will either be part of the solution or part of the swamp. The choice is yours.
Real reform is the only way to restore integrity, honor and trust in Congress and wisely prepare for the future of our state and this great nation.