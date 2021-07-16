BUSH: A lesson we can all learn

He could have quit. You wouldn't have blamed him.

Brian was a great kid but not a great baseball player. He did fine through tee-ball and pitching machine leagues, but when he reached the ripe old age of nine in his first year of "real" baseball, Brian recorded only one hit in more than 30 games. The word "hit" is doing a lot of work there. His bat touched the ball and the team we were playing seemed confused and he made it to first. I'm not sure how the play would have been scored in Major League Baseball, but we gave him a hit. With his stack of walks and strikeouts, we weren't going to be accused of padding his stats.

As this year's Little League post-season tournaments begin, I couldn't help but think of Brian and how much of a lesson his life can teach all of us.

After that season ended, most of our team of nine-year-olds was excited to get back to the next year when we would be the big kids in the 9-10-year-old division. We hadn't heard from Brian's parents. We assumed he was going to hang up the cleats and call it a career.

We couldn't have been more wrong. Brian loved baseball. He didn't just love having success. He loved the game and the guys in the dugout. He loved practice. He found joy in the experience, not the result.