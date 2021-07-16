BUSH: A lesson we can all learn

He could have quit. You wouldn't have blamed him.
Brian was a great kid but not a great baseball player. He did fine through tee-ball and pitching machine leagues, but when he reached the ripe old age of nine in his first year of "real" baseball, Brian recorded only one hit in more than 30 games. The word "hit" is doing a lot of work there. His bat touched the ball and the team we were playing seemed confused and he made it to first. I'm not sure how the play would have been scored in Major League Baseball, but we gave him a hit. With his stack of walks and strikeouts, we weren't going to be accused of padding his stats.
As this year's Little League post-season tournaments begin, I couldn't help but think of Brian and how much of a lesson his life can teach all of us.
After that season ended, most of our team of nine-year-olds was excited to get back to the next year when we would be the big kids in the 9-10-year-old division. We hadn't heard from Brian's parents. We assumed he was going to hang up the cleats and call it a career.
We couldn't have been more wrong. Brian loved baseball. He didn't just love having success. He loved the game and the guys in the dugout. He loved practice. He found joy in the experience, not the result.
Because of that, he didn't let temporary failure deter him. He kept working and he grew a little stronger. Believe it or not, he wasn't fully developed at nine. The next year, he did pretty well and the team got even better.
He still had a funky throwing motion and his swing was not one to emulate.
But he kept working.
By the time he was 12, he was batting clean-up and leading the team in home runs and runs batted in. He still wasn't perfect, but he was a good pitcher and great hitter on a team that had a lot of success.
He continued to improve as he became a varsity starter as a first baseman. I was a photographer at one of his games instead of his coach when something awful happened. A throw pulled him up the line toward the plate. The ball and the runner got there at the same time and his arm was caught in the middle. His elbow dislocated. He looked like a cartoon character bending in the wrong direction. I put my camera down and hurried to him. He was one of my kids for more than 10 years. I couldn't help myself.
I placed myself between him and his disarticulated elbow. He asked if it was bad.
"Yes. It's bad," I told him. "But you're going to be fine." That was more a statement of hope than a diagnosis.
They hurried him into surgery and put everything back where God had intended it to be. After a few months in a splint, he went back to work.
He could throw, but it would be a while before he could swing a bat again. When he was cleared, he worked hard to get back with his teammates. In their senior year, they were tough and he was a big part of the success.
When the dust settled on his high school career, he was on top of a dogpile after they completed a 7-0 victory in the Oklahoma 5A State Championship game.
He could have quit.
He could have quit when it looked like he didn't measure up. He could have quit when an injury derailed his progress.
But he pursued his passion and came out on top.
Does that mean every nine-year-old who struggles at the plate will end up winning a state title? Of course not. But trophies are just awards that gather dust. The lesson is to pursue your passion regardless of roadblocks.
That's a lesson you can learn at nine or forty-nine.
Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal. Reach him at kent.bush@lee.net