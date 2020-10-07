BUSH: A not so gentle reminder

Every day when we begin completing that day's newspaper we look at many aspects of stories. Fairness, completeness, balance, and importance are some of many factors that come into play every day when the Journal takes shape.

One thing that can disappear in fact-checking and editing was highlighted for me last week and it was a good - though not gentle - reminder.

The stories that make up the newspaper are about people. Not just names that need to be spelled correctly, but sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, grandmothers and grandfathers fill the pages of the Journal every day. Five deaths due to a deadly pandemic aren't "patients over 70" they are mothers and fathers, grandmothers and grandfathers. They had friends.

Behind disease, crime, and weather statistics, there are people.

My reminder came this week when I found out that a childhood friend had died a hero. I grew up going to church with Ricky Fulton. He was the older brother of one of my good friends. The Fultons were a great family. When you think of soft-spoken people, the Fulton family would make a great baseline. Reserved and quiet, but with a dry sense of humor, the entire family were what Oklahomans called "just good people."