BUSH: A not so gentle reminder

Every day when we begin completing that day's newspaper we look at many aspects of stories. Fairness, completeness, balance, and importance are some of many factors that come into play every day when the Journal takes shape.
One thing that can disappear in fact-checking and editing was highlighted for me last week and it was a good - though not gentle - reminder.
The stories that make up the newspaper are about people. Not just names that need to be spelled correctly, but sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, grandmothers and grandfathers fill the pages of the Journal every day. Five deaths due to a deadly pandemic aren't "patients over 70" they are mothers and fathers, grandmothers and grandfathers. They had friends.
Behind disease, crime, and weather statistics, there are people.
My reminder came this week when I found out that a childhood friend had died a hero. I grew up going to church with Ricky Fulton. He was the older brother of one of my good friends. The Fultons were a great family. When you think of soft-spoken people, the Fulton family would make a great baseline. Reserved and quiet, but with a dry sense of humor, the entire family were what Oklahomans called "just good people."
A television station caught my attention when they did a story about the pilot who died fighting a fire in Idaho. They said the pilot was known as the "kitten whisperer." I'm not usually a sucker for cat stories and photos on the internet, but for some reason I wanted to know a little more about the pilot. It was a nice story. They described the pilot and then said his name. That's when the sweet story turned into a moment of dread.
I jumped on Facebook and found my friend's page to confirm the news that he had lost his brother in this accident. He had even posted the story about his brother taking care of these orphaned kittens. It was a punch in the gut.
I felt something in the story that you often grow calloused to when the news is your job. It is easy to compartmentalize the characters in stories as suspects, victims, defendants and representatives.
All of those categories are real people and have families and friends. We have policies and procedures we always follow to help us make sure we treat people fairly and with compassion.
But there is something about this reminder that a friend of mine was the person behind the headline that pushed me to refocus the way we handle stories to make sure we keep the fact that stories are about people in the front of our minds and not an afterthought.
Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal. Reach him at kent.bush@lee.net
