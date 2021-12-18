BUSH: A penny for your thoughts

I had change in my pocket.

Pennies, dimes, nickels and quarters, I felt like a walking antique. In some ways, I am an antique, but one way I am not is in adopting technology. Most of my purchases and bills I pay are through apps or with a debit card. That makes a lot of people uncomfortable, but I have good anti-fraud protections so I have become more and more accustomed to living without currency.

I was living in a socially distanced, touch-free world before the pandemic changed life for everyone else.

And then it happened.

The fraud detection group with my bank called - on a Friday night. Someone in Atlanta was trying to use my card at a Cheesecake Factory. I love Atlanta. I've been a Braves fan since WTBS was one of two cable superstations that let little kids in Oklahoma watch every game a professional baseball team played. My wife felt my 18-year-old kick in the womb for the first time when we were touring Turner Field's press box. We have his inky baby footprint on two Braves baseballs. One is on my desk.

I also love the Cheesecake Factory. If I were in Atlanta, I would celebrate this year's World Series title with a nice dinner there.

Unfortunately for me, I wasn't in Atlanta, but my debit card number was.

When I confirmed that the transaction was fraudulent, they shut off my debit card.

Of course, the main bank was closed until Monday and I was supposed to be going Christmas shopping over the weekend.

I guess the timing could have been worse, but not by much.

I had to search for my checkbook. I think I wrote about three checks last year. I found myself in a bank drive-through getting enough cash for food and gifts. It was so weird.

Every time I bought something, my wallet got thicker with smaller bills. I had a pocket full of change by the end of the day.

I used to save change and watch the value in a bottle grow. My dad paid for most of a vacation with change he had saved in a five-gallon water bottle one summer when I was young.

This year, I couldn't have filled a shot glass with all the change I had received.

I felt like I had fallen through a portal into the year 1999 only I wasn't watching football in City Hall hoping the fire department and city sewage treatment plants didn't shut down when Y2K hit. I'm not sure, but I bet I had a pocket full of cash and coins that night when the clock struck midnight, just in case my bank's software patch hadn't worked.

But more than two decades later, I usually have more press passes than dollar bills in my wallet.

It turns out that the transactions were a mistake. When I called to get a new card, the bank decided there wasn't a real fraud risk and unlocked my card. Life was back to normal again.

It's funny how one phone call can show you how much life has changed in 20 years. As I get older, the days get longer and the years fly by. We're getting ready to say goodbye to another year. I really thought last year would be the only New Year's Eve that we faced COVID-19 concerns. Unfortunately, that didn't change as fast as we hoped.

Hopefully, the future is a little brighter and the next time someone in Atlanta tries to use my debit card at a Cheesecake Factory, it's really me. Until then, if you need to borrow a quarter, I have a few.

Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal. Reach him at kent.bush@lee.net