BUSH: A sad (not yet a) state of affairs for D.C.

Almost everyone can see the lack of fairness in the situation. Why they don't have annual D.C. tea parties to dump tea in the Potomac and complain about taxation without representation is beyond me. It worked in Boston.

Believe it or not, one member of Congress who wants to help the residents of D.C. achieve representation in Congress is South Dakota's Dusty Johnson. Rep. Johnson presented his plan this week.

"I tried to find a way to accomplish the legitimate values and goals of both sides. I think my bill does that," Rep. Johnson said. ""If this is a power play about adding two more Senators, my bill won't take care of you. But if it is about getting voting rights for those residents, this bill does that."

The two additional Senators created by D.C. statehood are presumed to be two Democratic Senators since D.C. has voted as much as 90% Democrat in past elections.

Johnson's plan is akin to a second D.C. retrocession. He would maintain the constitutional provision for a seat of government that does not reside within the boundaries of a state by redrawing the district again. His much smaller district would encircle the true seat of government. The only residents in his district would be in the White House.