BUSH: A sad (not yet a) state of affairs for D.C.

America's founders did a lot of things right, but they were far from perfect.
Most of the controversial decisions they made related to creating a union of states with varied interests in the north and south. The Electoral College was an interesting idea that helped make the idea of America more acceptable to rural citizens. The compromises before slavery was finally eliminated like the Missouri Compromise kept slavery alive while accomplishing the goal of expansion.
The relocation of the nation's capital to a southern perch on the Potomac River has continued to cause issues. At the time, it probably didn't seem like a very big area when James Madison, Alexander Hamilton and Thomas Jefferson came out of the room where it happened to announce a 10-mile by 10-mile square on the Virginia and Maryland border to encompass the seat of government.
Another antebellum compromise retroceded the Virginia side of the District of Columbia back to the commonwealth so that there would no longer be slaves held in the capital district.
When Virginia took back the land that they had promised to "forever cede and relinquish," President William Howard Taft thought it was unconstitutional and tried in vain to get it back. It might have been a good idea at the time to give back the Maryland side too. Because they didn't, there are now 700,000 residents of the United States who pay federal income taxes and have every other right of citizenship except voting representation in Congress. Yes, the Representative and Senators from Washington D.C. have some say in government, but they are not numbered among the 100 Senators or 435 Representatives in the legislative branch.
Almost everyone can see the lack of fairness in the situation. Why they don't have annual D.C. tea parties to dump tea in the Potomac and complain about taxation without representation is beyond me. It worked in Boston.
Believe it or not, one member of Congress who wants to help the residents of D.C. achieve representation in Congress is South Dakota's Dusty Johnson. Rep. Johnson presented his plan this week.
"I tried to find a way to accomplish the legitimate values and goals of both sides. I think my bill does that," Rep. Johnson said. ""If this is a power play about adding two more Senators, my bill won't take care of you. But if it is about getting voting rights for those residents, this bill does that."
The two additional Senators created by D.C. statehood are presumed to be two Democratic Senators since D.C. has voted as much as 90% Democrat in past elections.
Johnson's plan is akin to a second D.C. retrocession. He would maintain the constitutional provision for a seat of government that does not reside within the boundaries of a state by redrawing the district again. His much smaller district would encircle the true seat of government. The only residents in his district would be in the White House.
His plan makes residents of D.C. new citizens of Maryland. They would have Representatives and Senators. It is certainly one answer. It just happens to be an answer that the people of D.C. and Maryland want nothing to do with.
"I appreciate that the Congressman recognizes that the current situation is a wrong that has to be corrected," said D.C. Senator Paul Strauss. "He also recognizes that shrinking the seat of government to the size of the actual seat of government is a perfectly legal and constitutional thing to do."
Strauss said Johnson's idea of retrocession isn't going to work.
"He wants to take a population larger than several states and force it into another state," Sen. Strauss said. "There are two problems with that. We in D.C. don't want to go and Maryland doesn't want us. I agree with Congressman Johnson that we can shrink the boundaries of the district and still have a perfectly functioning constitutional seat of government. We just disagree about pushing residents into Maryland. The people of D.C. deserve statehood. We are ethnic Washingtonians and not Marylanders."
Johnson said he had an issue with granting statehood to Washington D.C. because they only encompass 68 square miles and their population isn't big enough to overcome that.
"Every single state created in the past 200 years passes at least one of two tests," Johnson said. "Either they have had 10,000 square miles or a substantial population. D.C. is 95 percent smaller than Rhode Island. It is smaller than Sioux Falls proper. It is 68 square miles with 700,000 people living there."
Johnson said he knew the people of D.C. might not agree with his bill but he has grown tired of the status quo in Congress.
"I hate the zero sum game issues in D.C.," he said. "I am wired a lot more to find some common ground. I won't spend the time on this that I will on a COVID-19 stimulus or avoiding a government shutdown - issues that are more important to South Dakota. But this an interesting issue that would have an impact on the state. Also, legally, it is my job description.
With a Democrat Speaker of the House, Johnson's bill won't likely pass in its current form, but hopefully his work will be used to help find common ground and solve the representation problem currently facing the residents of Washington D.C.
Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal. Reach him at kent.bush@lee.net
