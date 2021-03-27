BUSH: A shot at a more normal future

I'm not sure if they inserted a microchip to track me, but I would love to be in the room when someone was assigned to track me. That poor agent would say, "Good grief, all this guy does is drink Coke Zero and work. Can I get someone more interesting to follow?"

My wife was excited because getting vaccinated meant she could hang out with her friends and hug her family without worrying about what the consequences might be. I was also excited, but I've been social distancing since 1985. No reason to stop now.

Tracking the number of new infections each day, you can see the effect of the vaccines since South Dakota made sure people over 70 got the first doses. Instead of dozens of elderly residents testing positive and the death toll growing out of control, each day's report shows a handful or less of new infections among those over 70 and our death toll for March will be the lowest since last summer.

I would encourage all of you to take the vaccine as soon as you can. Many of the businesses and agencies giving the vaccines in the order determined by the State Department of Health also have extra doses available each day that they will give to any adult who wants one after that day's appointments are finished. Why let a good vaccine go to waste?

Get your shot today so we can finish this chapter in history and start writing stories about the fun we all had post-pandemic.

Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal. Reach him at kent.bush@lee.net