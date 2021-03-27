BUSH: A shot at a more normal future

I've never enjoyed getting a shot before.
This week I did. Feeling the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in my arm honestly brought a lot of peace. It will take at least a week for this dose to do its job and another shot will finish that job in April, but as soon as that needle went into my arm, I knew that every step going forward was toward a more normal life.
For more than a year, I have had to work in the middle of the pandemic. Some on our staff have been able to work from home. I can't work from home. Home is a distraction to me. It is also problematic that sporting events, meetings and protests don't happen at my house, so covering those events means being there.
That has meant a lot of nights at places where masks were required to protect yourself and others. Of course, few of those recommendations or requirements were ever recognized.
I have always had to use both social distancing and a mask when I cover events because breathing becomes a problem when every time you exhale means fogged glasses or a fogged viewfinder on a camera. Because of that, I always make sure I'm away from others before sliding my mask below my nose so I can shoot photos.
I constantly think about the people who work in retail or food service who don't have as much control over their working conditions but continued to work through the pandemic to keep life as normal as possible for the rest of us.
Honestly, when my children's children write about this pandemic in history books, I think the main theme will be the partisanship that drove arrogance and ignorance to record levels and caused the unnecessary deaths of many people - especially our elderly friends and relatives.
I haven't been too concerned about my own health. I don't know why but I don't tend to get sick very often. In fact, the last time an illness forced me to miss work was on my birthday in the year 2000. Even though that is true, I have followed the stories of my friends who struggled with COVID-19 themselves or watched relatives get very sick or even die.
Even though I wasn't overly concerned for myself, I was very concerned that my work would bring the virus to my family. The fact that it hasn't has been a true blessing.
For the past week or so, I have been getting very jealous of my friends and co-workers who have been able to get a vaccine to help put the pandemic behind us. I tried to use the same methods they did to get my own shot after the state began vaccinating Group 1E that includes us. Nothing was working. Finally, I checked Walgreens and they had several appointments available. They made the process easy and mostly painless.
When I got the shot, they told me I might have some soreness and muscle aches.
I'm 50. I have soreness and muscle aches every day.
I'm not sure if they inserted a microchip to track me, but I would love to be in the room when someone was assigned to track me. That poor agent would say, "Good grief, all this guy does is drink Coke Zero and work. Can I get someone more interesting to follow?"
My wife was excited because getting vaccinated meant she could hang out with her friends and hug her family without worrying about what the consequences might be. I was also excited, but I've been social distancing since 1985. No reason to stop now.
Tracking the number of new infections each day, you can see the effect of the vaccines since South Dakota made sure people over 70 got the first doses. Instead of dozens of elderly residents testing positive and the death toll growing out of control, each day's report shows a handful or less of new infections among those over 70 and our death toll for March will be the lowest since last summer.
I would encourage all of you to take the vaccine as soon as you can. Many of the businesses and agencies giving the vaccines in the order determined by the State Department of Health also have extra doses available each day that they will give to any adult who wants one after that day's appointments are finished. Why let a good vaccine go to waste?
Get your shot today so we can finish this chapter in history and start writing stories about the fun we all had post-pandemic.
Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal. Reach him at kent.bush@lee.net