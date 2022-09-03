BUSH: A tale of two freshmen

As summer comes to an end the days are getting shorter, but this has been a really long week. We're a two-freshman household now.

It's just that one of them is a freshman about 600 miles from home.

This weekend, we packed everything Blake owned in my SUV and headed to Minneapolis. thanks to the outrageous cost of having someone feed and administer insulin shots, Blake even got to hold his 10-year-old diabetic dog on his lap all the way to his new home.

Monday was his move-in day. The University of Minnesota knows how to get people in and out. We pulled up to a loading dock near his dorms and six minutes later the entire packed car was empty and I was headed to a parking garage.

He has everything he could want in his room; all of his technology, a view overlooking the Mississippi River and a cafeteria just a couple floors below.

I don't know how to explain it, but leaving my son in Minnesota was one of the more emotional things I have had to do. Maybe it was the mixed feelings. I'll miss the kid, but I am also incredibly proud of him and my expectations for him are through the roof.

After we were sure Blake had everything he needed to get the semester started, we had to drive back home for Dawit's first day as a freshman at the same school his brother just left. I doubt any of the teachers who have Dawit will mistake him for Blake. Beyond skin color, the differences in my two sons couldn't be much more stark. Blake hates sports. He played a few as a kid, but he isn't a fan now. Blake loves the theatre and he is a scholar.

To borrow from Billy Shakespeare's "Hamlet" Blake is a "man of thought" and Dawit is a "man of action."

Dawit loves basketball and is toying with the idea of trying other sports in high school. He would rather do a dozen chores around the house than read one chapter in a book. He got a late start with English and even though he is able to make good grades in school, it takes a lot of work and it isn't fun for him.

With the trip to Minnesota and getting to take Dawit to school every day on my way to the office, I have had a lot of good alone time with both freshmen. I couldn't help but share my fatherly advice.

Using a sports metaphor, I told both of them that it's game time. Everything you have done up to this point was practice for the upcoming semester. They've done the work and they're ready. The difference between winning and losing their freshman year will be execution.

The two main pieces of advice I gave worked for both of them - and most people in general.

First, find your community and be a good part of it. Blake can't be a kid from Rapid City anymore. He has to be in Minneapolis - or St. Paul, depending on which class he is currently in. He is getting the full Twin Cities experience. Dawit has to invest in his new school through classes, basketball and other fun with new friends.

That's good advice. Happy people are part of a community. That isn't the city you live in. Community includes your people - the friends, family and other associates who make life in that city better.

The other great piece of fatherly advice I gave works for almost everyone, but especially students starting a new year.

Never procrastinate.

That one sounds obvious and we all lie to ourselves and say we don't procrastinate. Almost everyone does. I did while writing this column.

It is a difficult trap to avoid when a task that needs to be done could possibly wait. You tell yourself that you can afford to watch television, play a game or just relax rather than getting the task done.

It can always be done tomorrow.

Well, tomorrow never comes. It's always today and today always has plenty of problems of its own. Procrastinating on tasks takes a busy day and makes it unnecessarily chaotic.

Catching up once you let the dominoes start falling is difficult and stressful. It is also avoidable. I have never been upset that I finished a task early and nothing crazy happened the next day.

The main times I feel like a dad are when I am telling unfunny jokes and paying bills.

But dropping a kid off at college was a real dad moment for me. It is a test for him, but also a test to see if I prepared him to handle life 600 miles away in one of the biggest cities in America.

I think both of the young men in my charge are up to the challenge. That's a good feeling.