BUSH: Accusations and investigations follow book destruction plan

There are hundreds of openings across the Rapid City Area School system.

The only surprise is that there aren't twice as many. I don't consider myself a human resources expert, but I've worked in some hostile workplaces. Even in the worst situations I had to endure to make a living for my family, my boss never falsely accused me of violating a law or threatened me with investigations in order to intimidate me.

On Friday, just before 5 p.m., the RCAS Community Relations Director sent an email to all local media and copied school board President Kate Thomas, Superintendent Lori Simon and administrators involved in the decision to remove five books from English 12 classrooms and destroy them because of content administrators found to be offensive. The email was designed to pass the buck on the book destruction decision away from the board and to the administrators at schools.

In that email, Caitlin Pearson parroted words similar to those expressed by Thomas last week at the school board meeting when she wondered aloud if laws had been broken by using these books in classes.

The email says these books "likely violated" state law.

"It is concerning that staff would recommend this material for a reading class," the email which Thomas characterized as being from "all of us members" of the board said. "One or more of these books likely violated Codified Law 22-24-27 and would be deemed ‘Harmful to Minors.’ We have the district attorneys investigating the content of these books to determine if in fact they can be destroyed or sold to book buyers."

Accusing someone of violating a state statute in an email to all local media, the Rapid City Police and Pennington County Sheriff communications officers and even the Daily Caller is a bold move. The move becomes even more problematic when you see that those charges are legally hollow.

First, Codified Law 22-24-27 can't be violated. It is merely a list of definitions of crimes that will be enumerated later in that section of the statute.

None of the five books set to be destroyed can ever be "deemed harmful to minors" based on these statutes. In defining obscene materials or materials that are harmful to minors, lawmakers carefully followed the First Amendment. To be harmful to minors, the content would have to be "without serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value."

Each of these books has won awards or was named a best-seller. The literary and artistic value is unquestionable.

No teacher who selected these books violated any law. Any suggestion to the contrary is obviously false and I can only assume it is meant to intimidate.

The fact that no administrator checked the list of books included in the curriculum of a new class before they were put into the curriculum is shocking. I trust my reporters, but I still read their stories before they run in the Journal.

I'm not surprised that the principals tried to make up for lost time in pulling these books when they received complaints. After all, when a single pair of parents complained about "anti-police" books at a Rapid City middle school, a board member actually went to the school trying to find out if the librarian could be fired for the book being included in the school's collection. Now, in addition to threatening their jobs, the board is falsely accusing employees of crimes and they even included this paragraph at the end of the email, "An investigation as to how the books were selected, vetted, and approved will be forthcoming. This will help the BOE find where oversight is missing. The BOE will be creating policy and procedure to address how books are chosen within the parameters of ‘Professional Judgement.’ (sic)"

I would never have included "Fun Home" in a classroom curriculum. It's a cartoon, but some of the frames contain cartoon nudity and cartoon sex. While I might have sought out materials that could teach the same lessons without the steamy cartoons, I also don't labor under the belief that my 18-year-old will have his innocence stolen by racy drawings. As hard as we have tried to keep his thoughts pure, I'm pretty sure his exposure to pop culture has probably taken him beyond drawings of nipples.

That being said, it wasn't necessary to include that in his school curriculum.

While "Fun Home" has obvious pitfalls when it comes to content in a classroom, removing titles such as "The Circle", "Perks of Being a Wallflower", and "How Beautiful We Were" over content concerns would bring almost every other title in any high school classroom into question. One teacher said, "If we remove these three books, then we will need to remove nearly all other high school reading material."

The obvious point is that these books should never have been set to be destroyed. That turns a bad policy decision into a waste of money. There are many libraries, colleges and other reading groups that will be able to use them.

Making sure that only materials that are beneficial for students are included in classroom curriculum is important.

But before they worry about cartoon nudity, someone from HR needs to explain to them how accusing people of committing crimes in emails to media outlets and law enforcement agencies might have a chilling effect on their ability to recruit and keep good employees.

While we are questioning the "professional judgment" of those who selected books for a classroom, let's broaden that investigation into good judgment and see how many people signed off on this email that should never have been sent.

Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal. Reach him at kent.bush@lee.net