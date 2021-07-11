BUSH: An Independence Day that will be hard to beat

No Independence Day will ever match 2011 for me.
That was a year our family celebrated with plenty of fireworks although nothing exploded. There were some short fuses, but only on frustrations.
We boarded a plane at 11:59 p.m., July 4, 2011. It wasn't even July 4 where we boarded. Ethiopia uses the Ethiopian Calendar with 13 months - twelve, 30-day months and one that is either five or six days depending on Leap Year. It wasn't even 2011 there when we boarded the plane. Ethiopia counts the years differently, as well as the months. It is currently 2013 there until our September 11 when they celebrate a new year and it will become 2014.
They know they are different than most of the rest of the world and they don't seem to care. One of the best-selling novelty shirts there says, "Welcome to Ethiopia, 13 months of sunshine."
We had taken custody of Dawit on June 25 and the week with him in his home country was anything but boring.
When they first brought him to us, they asked him if he wanted to stay with us. He shook his head no. Fortunately, our older son Blake ran downstairs and grabbed the giggling teddy bear and some snack crackers. I don't know if it was the funny bear, peanut butter or if he was just convinced, but he decided it would be fine with him to stay with us.
He had ice cream for the first time with us and had seen some of the sites from his home country's capital that life as a toddler abandoned at an orphanage hadn't allowed him to enjoy before.
We met with his birth mother for about two hours the morning before we left to come home. He didn't enjoy that meeting as much. He was still angry with her. But she got to tell us her hopes and dreams for him and we have a great video that shows him how much he looks like her and how many of his mannerisms come directly from her.
Getting home from Ethiopia is no easy trip. We left just before midnight and got to Frankfurt at around 9 a.m. Our layover in Germany waiting for a flight to Houston was more than seven hours. If you haven't ever spent seven hours in an airport with a four-year-old who you have known for a week that doesn't share any language with you at all, count yourself lucky. He didn't have much fun in that airport. Because of that, we didn't either.
At one point we found a little-used corner and used the chairs to create a make-shift cage where he could run and play a little without getting in other passengers' way. But that didn't last long.
We finally found the cure for a bored and frustrated child - McDonald's french fries. Dawit had never had a french fry so he didn't care that they weren't as good as the American version. We made two separate trips to that airport McDonald's restaurant to kill time. It wasn't the best diet plan, but as ideas go, it was the best one we had.
The flight from Germany to Houston was uneventful, which was a lovely change from the previous week. Dawit slept all the way across the Atlantic. Thanks to my wife's hard work, we had completed an IR-3 Visa for him so that he became a United States citizen as soon as his feet touched American soil.
We didn't have to naturalize him or readopt him since she had done all the work up front.
I don't think he appreciated that as much as we did. His first impressions of the country included waving his hand over his head and saying "Hot. Hot. Hot." Summer down south wasn't a favorite for a kid from the mountainous northeast corner of Ethiopia.
A lot has happened in the decade since we first celebrated Independence Day with Dawit by flying to America.
I think he is glad he decided to stay with us. I know we are.
Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal. Reach him at kent.bush@lee.net