BUSH: An Independence Day that will be hard to beat

He had ice cream for the first time with us and had seen some of the sites from his home country's capital that life as a toddler abandoned at an orphanage hadn't allowed him to enjoy before.

We met with his birth mother for about two hours the morning before we left to come home. He didn't enjoy that meeting as much. He was still angry with her. But she got to tell us her hopes and dreams for him and we have a great video that shows him how much he looks like her and how many of his mannerisms come directly from her.

Getting home from Ethiopia is no easy trip. We left just before midnight and got to Frankfurt at around 9 a.m. Our layover in Germany waiting for a flight to Houston was more than seven hours. If you haven't ever spent seven hours in an airport with a four-year-old who you have known for a week that doesn't share any language with you at all, count yourself lucky. He didn't have much fun in that airport. Because of that, we didn't either.

At one point we found a little-used corner and used the chairs to create a make-shift cage where he could run and play a little without getting in other passengers' way. But that didn't last long.