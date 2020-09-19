BUSH: Another bad faith change to voting laws

You'll have to forgive me for not getting excited about a new bad faith voting rights bill.
Voting rights are like media bias. If you agree with me, you think what I say is factual. If you disagree, it's because I am a liberal or a RINO or whatever tag makes you feel intellectually safe in the presence of a competing argument.
Similarly, in voting rights law, officials always want to purge those who tend to disagree with them and include those voters who tend to support them and their issues. So it isn't surprising that a liberal enclave like San Francisco is trying to push voting rights down to people as young as 16.
I have a 16-year-old. He is a smart kid and pretty politically plugged in. The thing I appreciate most about him is that he will disagree with me and not simply parrot my beliefs back to me. I like that fact that his beliefs are his own. I have worked hard to challenge him on his statements with easy questions like "Why do you think that?"
When he answers, I point out the other side even if I agree with him entirely, because you can't truly believe anything until you understand the entire issue.
Many people like the easy-believism of taking a black and white stance on complicated issues. That's fine until you have to face facts. The crisis of conscience that follows when you realize that you adopted someone else's belief system because you were too lazy to study an issue or too scared that this political position might not fit snugly under the blanket of your political convictions is tough to cover up.
But most 16-year-olds don't have a firm grasp on politics. Most 18-year-olds don't either, but if you can get shot at in a war zone, you can vote. I think that is the issue I have with younger voters. They would have authority and not responsibility. Most of those new voters would live in their parents' home, contributing little to the cause. Some do. I know that.
The arguments some supporters have made for the proposal - which has been attempted several times in different places - is that it would get younger voters who are also people of color in the habit of voting more regularly. That's a nice goal. Legal voters of all ages and all colors should vote. But why would giving them the right at 16 make them more likely to learn than when they got the right at 18?
If we want more people to vote we need to make election day a holiday, make voting easier with mail-in ballots or other steps that will actually increase voting. The thinly veiled attempt to add younger voters because they tend to be more liberal is a ploy not a policy.
The United States doesn't have the best record when it comes to a democratic government system allowing its citizens to participate. From the original voters who were white male landowners to the fact that we are just now celebrating 100 years of women being allowed to vote, that's not great. Factor in the fact that black women think the centennial celebration is cute after dealing with Jim Crow laws that prevented non-white voting with violence, literacy tests and poll taxes until the mid-1960s, and it doesn't get better.
Everyone knows what it means to "grandfather" someone in when a new policy is passed. Do you know the racist origin of the term? When rules were passed that voters had to be able to read to vote, the white lawmakers made a "grandfather clause" that allowed you to vote even if you can't read if you father or grandfather could vote before you. Of course, before 1865, very few black people had qualified as voters in any of the states so the grandfather clause was a way to make sure newly free black people didn't get to vote while making a loophole for their white counterparts.
Isn't it fun in the land of the free where all men are created equal?
Thomas Jefferson penned those words long before they were true. The preamble to the Constitution written by lesser known Gouverneur Morris of New York was more accurate when it said they were trying to form a "more perfect union."
I think that was accurate then and it should be accurate every day. What the founders created was far better than other governments in western Europe that still had monarchies or shadows of monarchical governments bending the rules to benefit the ruling class.
America was created as a more perfect union that was far from perfect. It is easy to see the stains on the flag, but in 2020, we are far more perfect than we were. With voters making good decisions, we can continue to perfect the union.
That doesn't include allowing younger voters. It does mean including all currently legal voters by as many means possible. Let's focus our energy on solving that problem and let the 16-year-olds focus on graduating from high school and picking a good college.
Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal. Reach him at kent.bush@lee.net
