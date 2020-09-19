BUSH: Another bad faith change to voting laws

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

You'll have to forgive me for not getting excited about a new bad faith voting rights bill.

Voting rights are like media bias. If you agree with me, you think what I say is factual. If you disagree, it's because I am a liberal or a RINO or whatever tag makes you feel intellectually safe in the presence of a competing argument.

Similarly, in voting rights law, officials always want to purge those who tend to disagree with them and include those voters who tend to support them and their issues. So it isn't surprising that a liberal enclave like San Francisco is trying to push voting rights down to people as young as 16.

I have a 16-year-old. He is a smart kid and pretty politically plugged in. The thing I appreciate most about him is that he will disagree with me and not simply parrot my beliefs back to me. I like that fact that his beliefs are his own. I have worked hard to challenge him on his statements with easy questions like "Why do you think that?"

When he answers, I point out the other side even if I agree with him entirely, because you can't truly believe anything until you understand the entire issue.