BUSH: Any port in a snowstorm

That was the most control I had the rest of the day.

We considered stopping in Pierre for the night, but we had a noon game to cover Thursday and there was no promise we would make it. We also saw some openings on the radar so we decided we could make it. Leaving Pierre was the scariest driving I had ever done. No lanes were visible. Snow was coming in sideways from the north. The snow and slush on the road started a pattern of driving for us where hitting the gas didn't speed us up very much and hitting the brakes didn't slow us down very much. We were relegated to driving slowly about 100 feet at a time. We drove one 26-mile stretch of Highway 26 between Miller and Cottonwood Lake where you couldn't tell if you were on a highway or in the ditch..

After eight hours of what was to be about a six-hour trip, we ended up in Clark, South Dakota in whiteout conditions. We stopped at a convenience store where the owners were kind enough to let us work at the tables. We soon discovered that waiting out the storm might mean midnight, and driving the final 30 miles might not be possible even then.

That's when my faith paid off. You really have to have faith to believe there was a hotel in Clark - population 1,370 - that just happened to have an opening.