BUSH: Are you smarter than the fifth graders?

There are a lot of ways to go crazy.
One of the best I have found is working as the editor of a newspaper. If you have never been accused of being too liberal and too conservative based on the same story or column, you just haven't had all of the fun editors enjoy each week.
It's also fun to try to create and design a newspaper that makes readers happy. Believe it or not, you guys aren't all the same. We have thousands of readers who read the news and see photos in printed copies. We have even more people who see those same stories and photos on social media platforms and on our website. Those readers may get videos, extra photos or even stories that didn't make it to the printed edition.
Each of those readers has a specific idea for what should be included in the Journal's coverage of Rapid City and the Black Hills. Simon Sinek, author of "Leaders Eat Last" - one of my favorite books - said it well when he said "When we try to please everyone, we end up pleasing no one, least of all ourselves."
Trying to create a menu that makes everyone leave the table happy is beyond difficult. It is impossible to know what each reader expects when they remove that rubber band or click on a link on social media to read our news each day.
One great way not to know what readers want is to sit in your office and only speak to people who work in the newsroom all day. Because of that, the Journal has started working with a group of community leaders who come from different cultural, political and employment backgrounds. They all share an interest in the newspaper and making Rapid City a better place to live.
We received a lot of valuable insights from those community leaders this week. It was illustrative for us and probably for our group to hear what other people liked and didn't like about the newspaper.
However, I received a letter just before spring break that was just as enlightening. Mrs. JoAnn Beckman's fifth grade class at Corral Drive Elementary School also reads the Journal. She had her students write to the newspaper to tell us what their favorite things are about the Journal.
I'll return the favor, my favorite thing about their notes was the student who said they used the Journal to learn to make tomato soup. To all of this student's college roommates in about seven years who are enjoying homemade tomato soup with your grilled cheese sandwiches, you're welcome.
Five of the students said their favorite item in the newspaper was the comics. We get it. Why do you think we pay so much to purchase and print them? Some things you need to read. Others you want to read. We try to give you both.
Other things that fall into the "want to read" category include sports. It may sound like an easy priority to say we need to cover sports. But you see our problem even in this handful of responses from a fifth grade class. Some liked baseball coverage. Others love the hockey coverage. A couple liked the basketball stories and photos and another wanted more NASCAR. So when we decide what to cover, the answer is basically everything.
No problem.
A couple of the students mentioned reading about a murder suspect in that day's Journal. I worried about children reading stories that aren't exactly uplifting. But the kids are going to be just fine. One said, "I learned that we live in a world where bad things happen and not to do those things." Thanks to the Journal, that's one less suspect for Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick and his officers to worry about.
Another student said he enjoyed the Target insert and his father enjoyed the Fleet Farm advertisement. Sometimes in the newsroom, we forget that good ads can be interesting to readers too.
But the best comment came from a student who said their favorite thing was that "the newspaper had a lot of things people like. I learned at the newspaper, they have a good staff too."
From the front page stories and photos to the ad inserts. From the sports section to the comics. Our goal every day is to produce a newspaper that informs, educates and entertains readers.
With paid circulation up and more than 76 million page views on our website last year, we must be doing something right. But we will never assume we are doing everything exactly right and we always want to get better. Feel free to send suggestions to my email at kbush@rapidcityjournal.com if you want to share your favorite thing about the Journal or make a suggestion for something you are missing.
Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal. Reach him at kent.bush@lee.net