BUSH: Are you smarter than the fifth graders?

There are a lot of ways to go crazy.

One of the best I have found is working as the editor of a newspaper. If you have never been accused of being too liberal and too conservative based on the same story or column, you just haven't had all of the fun editors enjoy each week.

It's also fun to try to create and design a newspaper that makes readers happy. Believe it or not, you guys aren't all the same. We have thousands of readers who read the news and see photos in printed copies. We have even more people who see those same stories and photos on social media platforms and on our website. Those readers may get videos, extra photos or even stories that didn't make it to the printed edition.

Each of those readers has a specific idea for what should be included in the Journal's coverage of Rapid City and the Black Hills. Simon Sinek, author of "Leaders Eat Last" - one of my favorite books - said it well when he said "When we try to please everyone, we end up pleasing no one, least of all ourselves."

Trying to create a menu that makes everyone leave the table happy is beyond difficult. It is impossible to know what each reader expects when they remove that rubber band or click on a link on social media to read our news each day.