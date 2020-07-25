BUSH: Back to school in 2020 will be anything but normal

Even though my family is pretty healthy - even with the hours I work, I am approaching the 20th anniversary of the last workday I missed due to illness - this disease isn't something any of us have ever encountered. It is a blessing and a curse that about 80 percent of the people who contract the virus show minor or no symptoms. It is a blessing because a lot more people won't get really sick. It is a curse because everyone assumes they will be in the 80 percent even though the 20 percent still exists.

It gives some peace to parents of students that people over 60 make up about 16 percent of the cases in South Dakota and 76 percent of the deaths. That statistic is less reassuring for teachers a couple of years away from retirement who have to literally risk their lives to try to remain financially stable.

I will be very interested in how our austere friends who don't see the pandemic as a big threat handle what seems to be an inevitable reality. Kids will get sick. No one under the age of 19 has died from COVID-19 illness in South Dakota. However, is that because they won't or because schools were closed before there were a dozen cases in Pennington County?