BUSH: Bipartisanship isn't dead, yet

People talk about bipartisanship like it is the holy grail of politics.

Candidates promise to work with those from the other side of the aisle to get things done. One of the worst kept secrets in Washington D.C. was the friendship of Ronald Reagan and Democrat Speaker of the House Tip O'Neill during Reagan's presidency. The two battled over positions but maintained a friendship out of the view of cameras.

Now the loud-mouths from both parties are far more likely to call each other fascists, Nazis, communists or even Satanist pedophiles as they are to work together.

Joe Biden ran for the presidency saying his long tenure in the Senate and as President Barack Obama's Vice President would enable him to make deals others can't.

After a few months of trying to do that unsuccessfully, he lowered the bar.

“If you looked up ‘bipartisan’ in the dictionary, I think it would say support from Republicans and Democrats,” Anita Dunn, a Biden adviser said. “It doesn’t say the Republicans have to be in Congress.”

Having Republican voters support a measure is a great alternate definition of a moral victory. It can feel good, but it won't pass a bill.

Former South Dakota Senator Tom Daschle - who was the majority leader in the Senate with a similar party breakdown - said Congress needs to get back to compromise.

"I think all members of Congress just need to recognize that compromise is the oxygen of democracy,” Daschle told Spectrum News last month. “I worry about the level of dysfunction and the message it sends to our country, and the rest of the world, when we're as dysfunctional as we are today. So we've got to see compromise both within the Democratic Party and between the two parties. And we're not seeing enough of that right now.”

That sentiment makes sense to logical people. That sentiment will also cost you elections because none of the people who make up the base of either party wants to see any compromise with the other side.

Friday brought the passage of an infrastructure bill thanks to 13 Republicans agreeing to support the bill while a handful of Democrats refused.

Those Republicans have been called RINOs (Republicans In Name Only) and traitors. "The squad," made up of some of the most liberal Democrats refused to vote for the bill because they wanted it tied to another spending bill.

Democrats decried their obstinance even though in the sausage-making behind the scenes, it is possible they had been given the freedom to vote against the bill because the Republican support was enough to carry the bill.

When that federal money starts flowing into projects, I'm sure we'll see a lot of those who voted against the bill in ribbon-cutting photos.

I'm sure a few of the votes weren't simple partisan posturing. Some of the Democrats liked the bill. Others just gave their vote to Speaker Nancy Pelosi hoping to curry favor. Some Republicans probably had legitimate problems with it beyond the fact that passing it might help the Democrats.

I'm impressed that a few players on both teams voted their conscience knowing that they would be vilified on social media and in the press.

After all, who hasn't heard of Joe "Maserati" Manchin (D-WV) tanking other bills in the Senate? People are shocked that he won't just be a team player. The only reason you know Manchin lives on a yacht and drives a Maserati around Washington D.C. is because he is the only one of the 100 Senators who seems to care about what is in a spending bill. The others walk in lockstep quoting party lines in place of original thoughts.

In a two-party system, you expect votes to be somewhat along party lines. After all, you are a Republican or Democrat for a reason. But those reasons aren't the same for everyone. We should expect some party loyalty, but the recent development of utter surprise and resulting anger anytime someone crosses the aisle isn't healthy for the legislative branch.

If representatives are just the head of Nancy Pelosi or Kevin McCarthy's field office in the other 433 congressional districts, we need to stop pretending we are electing our own representatives.

Maybe it was from being an editor for more than half my life, but I like a little dissent sometimes.

I'm tired of voting for people who voted for or against a President the most. I prefer people who get things done.

Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal. Reach him at kent.bush@lee.net