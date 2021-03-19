BUSH: Connecting with our community

As the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel gets brighter, the Rapid City Journal has been making some changes to get ready a safer, more normal world.

One change we made that had nothing to do with viruses or vaccines was reviving a Farm and Ranch page each Saturday. Agriculture is big business in the Black Hills and we wanted to bring back the page to feature news from the field - so to speak.

We are also launching an Engagement Committee that will bring together residents from around Rapid City from different cultural and political persuasions to discuss the newspaper and stories we have done and others we should do. One exciting aspect of this committee is a monthly column from one of the members of the committee. We can always use more voices from the area discussing issues that are important to our readers.

We are also planning a couple of special promotions that we are excited about.