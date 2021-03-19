BUSH: Connecting with our community

As the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel gets brighter, the Rapid City Journal has been making some changes to get ready a safer, more normal world.
One change we made that had nothing to do with viruses or vaccines was reviving a Farm and Ranch page each Saturday. Agriculture is big business in the Black Hills and we wanted to bring back the page to feature news from the field - so to speak.
We are also launching an Engagement Committee that will bring together residents from around Rapid City from different cultural and political persuasions to discuss the newspaper and stories we have done and others we should do. One exciting aspect of this committee is a monthly column from one of the members of the committee. We can always use more voices from the area discussing issues that are important to our readers.
We are also planning a couple of special promotions that we are excited about.
COVID-19 hasn't done many good things for our world, but one silver lining to the coronavirus cloud has been revealing people and things we took for granted before the world took a socially distanced turn. One of the groups we took for granted were medical workers - especially nurses. We are currently running a promotion asking readers to submit photos and names of nurses who they appreciate. Dozens of nurses have already been submitted, but that isn't nearly enough.You have until April 10 to nominate your favorite nurse. In May, there will be a special section in the print edition of the Journal that will include all of the entries to honor the nurses who are nominated.
Finally, we are working on a promotion that will recognize veterans and active duty members of the military. The Stories of Honor promotion asks readers to submit stories and photos of military members and veterans from the Black Hills. The Journal will select 12 of the stories and run one per week through July when there will be an event recognizing those who are honored at the B-21 Raider and Doolittle event rooms in the Courtyard by Mariott hotel in Rapid City.
Stories and photos may be submitted through April 30.
Everything we are doing is an attempt to push the Journal into every corner of the community. We would ask for your help in a couple of ways. First, participate in the promotions and pages we are already producing. Second, let us know if there is something we are missing that might work here.
There is a lot going on in the Black Hills. We don't want to miss anything - or take it for granted.
Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal. Reach him at kent.bush@lee.net