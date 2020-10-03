BUSH: COVID-19 doesn't play favorites

It's a disease.

COVID-19 isn't registered to a party and hasn't endorsed a candidate. There is no moral component to an infection. Good people don't avoid it. Bad people aren't more likely to get it.

You can take precautions to help avoid getting it - and recent developments have shown those precautions tend to be a better plan than doing nothing.

Now, our nation's President and his wife have contracted the disease one month from an election. At least one of his top aides has tested positive and so has the Chairwoman of the Republican National Committee. Scientists and doctors have said for months that simply testing negative is no reason not to use social distancing or wear a mask. You can be in the early stages of an infection and test negative and shed the virus to everyone in a room.

We're seeing proof of that right now.

The best news is that even with a few co-morbidities and at the age of 74, the president has a great chance to survive. With the level of care he will receive, it is almost assured. But like I have said a few hundred times, dying isn't the only bad thing that can happen with this coronavirus.