BUSH: COVID-19 doesn't play favorites

It's a disease.
COVID-19 isn't registered to a party and hasn't endorsed a candidate. There is no moral component to an infection. Good people don't avoid it. Bad people aren't more likely to get it.
You can take precautions to help avoid getting it - and recent developments have shown those precautions tend to be a better plan than doing nothing.
Now, our nation's President and his wife have contracted the disease one month from an election. At least one of his top aides has tested positive and so has the Chairwoman of the Republican National Committee. Scientists and doctors have said for months that simply testing negative is no reason not to use social distancing or wear a mask. You can be in the early stages of an infection and test negative and shed the virus to everyone in a room.
We're seeing proof of that right now.
The best news is that even with a few co-morbidities and at the age of 74, the president has a great chance to survive. With the level of care he will receive, it is almost assured. But like I have said a few hundred times, dying isn't the only bad thing that can happen with this coronavirus.
My 82-year-old mother was infected. She had very mild symptoms. the worst part for her was missing a couple of weekly hair appointments. She knows how lucky she is. But she is also smart. She always wore her mask - even when she didn't think she had the disease. Because of that, no one in her inner circle at church or her friends group has tested positive.
On the other hand, my sister-in-law in her 40s spent about a week in isolation in a hospital after her breathing was restricted in Oklahoma and completed a five-day course of intravenous Remdesivir. She hasn't received a bill for her stay, but she is worried about what the total will be.
Hopefully, the best care in the world and catching it quickly will help President Donald Trump - his wife and other allies - avoid any serious illness. I saw FOX and Friends' Brian Kilmeade say that if the President tests positive and is able to emerge 10-14 days later that it sends a message to people that they can proceed with normal life.
That is amazingly irresponsible.
Think of the almost 210,000 people who have died and countless others who have hospital bills taking the place of new cars, vacations or maybe even mortgage payments. One local patient was celebrated earlier this year when he survived the virus. He was leaving the hospital after 51 days. Can you imagine what being in the hospital for 51 days would do to your life?
We are not ready to proceed with normal life. Of course we all want that. But normal life with an unchecked novel virus can be deadly or devastating for your or those with whom you share it.
Stuart Varney - who is closer to President Trump's age than Kilmeade's - said Kilmeade might be right. However, Varney thinks it may have another effect.
"The immediate reaction on many people's part will be 'My goodness, if the President of the United States can get it, maybe I can to and I am going to be more cautious, I am going to wear a mask more often."
Steve Doocy agreed that with the President being one of the most protected people in the world getting the virus, it probably will make people more careful.
I hope the President and the others in this pocketed outbreak recover quickly. I also hope that the virus making its way into the most protected inner circle in the world will prove to the rest of America that preventing the spread of the virus shouldn't be a partisan issue. We are all in this together. From President Trump to newspaper readers in West River South Dakota, we all need to practice caution to protect ourselves and everyone around us.
No one knows how this will affect the Presidential election or others on the ballot. One thing is certain, 2020 proves again that normal life isn't going to happen this year.
Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal. Reach him at kent.bush@lee.net
