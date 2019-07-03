Some come for justice
Others seek closure. Many hope for peace.
Few find what they are looking for in the death chamber.
As South Dakota prepares to take the life of a murderer this fall, peace, closure and justice will be on the minds of the family, law enforcement and prosecutors.
Only one thing will be certain. Another man will die.
Will his death bring closure for the family? In one way. Charles Rhines will never appear on front pages and televised news reports again. He will never again feel joy, something his crimes stole from the family. But that closure won't be complete. His death won't take away the pain of losing a loved one.
Will his death bring the peace that his heinous acts shattered? That isn't likely. Watching a man die isn't a peaceful event.
Will his death bring justice? Perhaps. Some argue that death gives an easy way out that living with his crimes behind bars doesn't allow.
I have been a witness to two executions and one more was halted by Oklahoma's governor after I arrived at the prison. One man claimed self-defense in killing his ex-father-in-law. He was really good at defending himself. He hunted and shot his victim 19 times. His final words were an angry attack on the justice system, especially the appellate system.
I left that chamber with his final words intact, feeling melancholy. I could see why some wanted him to die, but many more will live long lives after committing more and worse crimes. David J. Brown inspired no sympathy. But was justice served? That's above my pay grade.
The other man I saw die brought no peace or closure. His wife was jailed in another facility. The two combined efforts to kill their toddler child. After working nights, James Patrick Malicoat's cute little daughter didn't cooperate with his sleeping schedule. He answered her cries for attention with pokes so severe her ribs broke. He also bit her tiny body and broke the skin. In her final days he hit her so hard her forehead was actually dented like the hood of a car. When he punched her so hard that she stopped breathing, he performed a panicked resuscitation before laying her in her playpen with a bottle full of Pepsi.
She died that day.
Her mother, who never felt compelled to protect her from constant pain, returned from work. She had seen and ignored the bites and bruises for weeks. She knew he pinned up their daughter so the dogs could run loose in the house. She found her dead daughter upon arriving home and waited hours to call for help.
I was there when her cold, lifeless body was carried away. I was there when both parents were sentenced. I was in the death chamber when her father said he was sorry any of it had to happen. I would argue it didn't have to happen, but that was pointless semantics at that point.
I would have gladly played the role of executioner that day. My dreams will always be haunted with those photos and police reports. If I had climbed on that gurney myself and choked the life out of him, I would have felt no remorse. I don't think it would have brought peace. Justice feels hollow when it comes years too late. Closure is the only brass ring within our grasp and even it isn't complete when death sentences are carried out.
The evil acts live on within us. We can never escape the acts these monsters bring into our lives.
The problem with the death penalty is its inherent unfairness. The idea of retribution is fair, but an eye for an eye leaves everyone blind.
What does it say about us when we allow our government to take a life? Some things just work better on paper than they do in practice. After all, this isn't a sentence that you can rescind. The list of men on death row who have been exonerated later is up to 166 after a North Carolina man was cleared last week, more than 40 years after police misconduct and tampered evidence cost him his freedom. About 15 of the more than 1,500 men whose death sentences have been carried out since 1976 are strongly believed to have been innocent of the crimes they committed. Who will apologize to them? Did those cases bring justice?
It is hard to argue for justice when whether a capital criminal receives the ultimate sentence depends upon where they commit their crimes, how wealthy they are and whether or not they are minorities.
Going into a death chamber seeking peace, closure or justice is likely to be a fool's errand. Carrying out the death penalty can't deliver any of those.
It is time for our society to move beyond barbarism.
We can do better. True justice demands that we do.
It isn't out of sympathy for killers. It isn't a soft answer to a hard problem. It is a realistic response.
A society that hasn't learned to handle income, racial and geographic inequality can't be trusted to mete out the death penalty.