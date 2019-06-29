They say to keep your expectations low so you won’t be disappointed. I thought I was doing a good job in that regard until I saw the first Democratic debate.
I feel like I owe readers an apology. I said in a column that the two-night debate for the 20 Democratic candidates who made the cut would be uninformative and chaotic. I said it would be awful, and it turns out I still somehow overestimated the quality of the two-night debacle.
The candidates and moderators talked all over each other both nights. At one point Wednesday evening, viewers were able to hear some embarrassing off-camera “hot mic” discussion from a couple of the half dozen moderators. Sen. Kamala Harris called one of Thursday night’s exchanges a food fight. I don’t think she was complimenting the process.
Most policy positions were unintelligible because multiple candidates were trying to jump in before the candidate with the floor could make a point. It was hard to even get started on a credible topic because the NBC moderators didn’t moderate anything. They had no control. When a candidate began to make a reasonable point, they interrupted and asked another to respond. It’s hard to respond to an incomplete thought.
A note to Jose Diaz Balart, Rachel Maddow and Chuck Todd: Making a political comment and asking a candidate if they agree is not a debate question. If you want to state your policy ideas, become the 27th candidate. Otherwise, no one cares whether these candidates agree with your position. Voters want to hear the candidates speak.
Unfortunately for Joe Biden on night two, Kamala Harris told her story on busing black students during the civil rights era. Biden used a “states’ rights” argument to defend his less than progressive voting record. That’s the same argument segregationists used at the time. That was a bad exchange for Biden.
He and Bernie Sanders looked a lot like the two grumpy Muppets, Statler and Waldorf. Each played the role of the old white guy yelling about something no one else was that concerned about. Then, after the debate, Sen. Sanders actually accused Rep. Eric Swalwell of ageism because he said a younger candidate would be better for the Democrats in 2020. He’s right, there are plenty of reasons not to vote for Biden and Sanders. But the fact that both of them are four years older than our current president is probably going to be something voters notice.
Marianne Williamson went the other direction.
The most shocking thing in the double debate was that Montana Gov. Steve Bullock wasn’t included in the debate field but motivational author and speaker Williamson was. That is the 2019 political landscape in one sentence. If you want to know about someone with executive experience, you could have asked Gov. Bullock. Thursday’s debate viewers learned about how the goddess inside Williamson would defeat President Trump in 2020.
Williamson accused President Trump of being a candidate of hate. She promised to be the candidate of love. She also promised that love always wins – a comment that most divorced Americans might have trouble believing.
The thing I really didn’t love about these two debates was the NBC moderators.
A moderator can make or break and debate. This week’s debates had too many candidates and almost as many moderators. It was bad for NBC and bad for the candidates.
You could tell these candidates were in primary mode and not thinking about how what they said or how they said it would appeal to potential independent or Republican voters. Wednesday night’s debate featured white, black and Hispanic candidates all showing off their Spanish skills. I felt like I was waiting to get back on a cruise ship after an excursion into Cozumel when all of the passengers were reciting the three phrases they learned in the city that day.
The first 10 candidates to debate embraced extreme ideals. I guess that works when you are trying to separate yourself in a crowded field. It won’t last through November of 2020.
I can’t wait to watch the amazing migration to the middle for these Democratic candidates. The party’s platform used to include the plank that a woman has a right to choose her own reproductive health care even if that ultimately meant abortion. Abortion was portrayed as unpopular and avoidable, but the liberal position was that women had the right to choose.
Now the progressive position says that not only does a woman have the right to choose her own reproductive health care, but now the government should fund abortions as part of Medicare for all. Julian Castro, who had a great debate except for this point, even called the position “Reproductive Justice” because poor women deserve abortions and taxpayers should pay for them. I know marketing and messaging is everything, but there aren’t a lot of people on the right or even in the middle ideologically who would think of government funded abortions as “Reproductive Justice.” That may poll well early in the Democratic Primary, but by the time we get to Super Tuesday, I bet these candidates will have moderated their messages.
On night two, the positions were a little less of a push to the far left. I think that had more to do with what they were asked than where they are on the political spectrum.
It is way too early for these debates to make a big difference. In my view, the big winners were Elizabeth Warren, Julian Castro, and Kamala Harris.
Several showed they don’t have the political heft to be in this race. Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke took the biggest shots to their campaigns and reputations. It will be interesting to see if it hurts Biden as the frontrunner coming into the debates.
Like most debates, these served a purpose. At least now the candidates have something to talk about as they turn their attention to states where the earliest primaries are planned.