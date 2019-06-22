Democrats recognize the problem. They also seem unable to solve it.
From 2008 to 2016, while Democrats were winning with Barack Obama in the White House, they were losing in every other way. The tea party swept Democrats out of Congress and local races turned red across the country. Republicans used Obama's tenure to take over state legislatures and Congress. Today 30 states are led by Republicans. The 2018 mid-term elections did yield the House of Representatives to the Democrats, but the Senate held firm with 53 GOP members.
The Democrats knew they needed a deeper pool of candidates from which to choose. They even started grassroots campaigns called Build the Bench to help find and train potential candidates. Obviously, that memo was never circulated to potential presidential candidates.
There are so many Democratic candidates for president, that some weren't even invited to the initial debates set for June 26 and 27. The Democrats made the cut at those polling below 1 percent and having raised money from fewer than 65,000 donors.
That left 20 candidates. The debates will feature 10 hopefuls each night on back-to-back nights featuring two-hour sparring sessions. If you're doing the math at home, even after eliminating a handful of candidates, each person on the stage will have about 10 minutes when you factor in moderator questions and introductions.
Imagine trying to begin the selection process for your party's nominee based on 10 minutes of information. Now imagine not even getting 10 minutes.
In my opinion, the Democrats could have benefited from a strategy session from those leading their Build the Bench program. I know this is a direct response from the near coronation of Hillary Clinton in the last primary. Clinton is a very intelligent woman, but she is so compromised as a candidate, she helped make Barack Obama and Donald Trump president and gave Bernie Sanders an overstated level of support within the party.
There weren't enough candidates last time, and there are far too many this time. So many of these candidates could be using their time and popularity to help the party instead of swinging for the fences and striking out.
Gov. Steve Bullock of Montana is one of the handful of Democrat candidates who was left off the first debate stage. Like many of the other candidates in this race, you have to question the strategy he is using when it comes to the national party. Bullock might be able to win a free tour of the White House, but voters are never going to allow him to live there. However, there is this nice building just down the street where Democrats believe having a few extra members would be helpful.
If he really wanted to do something good as a Democrat, wouldn't he run for Senate? He would have a fair chance in that race. He could make a difference for his party in matters of national policy. He might even make a name for himself and have a real shot at the White House in four or eight years.
Instead, he is going to be a footnote to history as an "also-ran" in 2020.
The same logical failure is affecting other senate races as well. Former HUD Secretary Julian Castro and former Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke could be facing off to try to turn a Texas Senate seat blue. Instead, both are polling slightly better than a ham sandwich in the overcrowded Democratic field — and that polling data would change if the calls were made around lunchtime when a ham sandwich would have a clear advantage.
In Indiana, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg has found some success based on anecdotes about his intelligence and his ability to engage crowds in televised interviews and town halls.
Seriously though, he has one of the steepest hills to climb trying to become the first openly gay man to become a party's presidential candidate. If Barack Obama, who had served in the Illinois State Senate before serving two years in the U.S. Senate was seen as unqualified, how can someone who has never held a position higher than mayor be seen as a credible threat?
Once again, in Indiana, the Democrats need a lot of help. They have two Republican senators and a Republican governor. Yet, Buttigieg threw his name into the hat for a race that is virtually unwinnable when he could have paid his dues and proven himself a little bit more as a leader before trying to oust Donald Trump from the White House.
The Democrats' attempt to address mistakes from the 2016 is an unnecessary overcorrection that could end up costing the party again in 2020. President Donald Trump kicked off his 2020 campaign Tuesday night in Orlando. With a presidential election providing momentum from the top and a pushback from the 2018 mid-terms, the early forecasts are looking good for Republicans in 2020.