BUSH: Disappointed but not surprised

However, when Dawit's birthday arrived, another rainstorm sent a different horseman of the apocalypse riding by. When I returned home from taking photos of the historic flooding around town, I had to abandon my pickup in front of a neighbors house and walk through chest-high water holding my cell phone and wallet over my head to keep them dry.

After having floods and tornadoes change his plans, having a birthday affected by a pandemic isn't that surprising.

The only thing that keeps me from feeling bad is that he never even had a birthday party until we adopted him. He didn't even have a birth certificate until the agency we used had to get our case ready for court.

After a few years of bad luck birthdays, last year, I left my job in Oklahoma to come to the Black Hills. Of course, we were trying to wrap things up, sell the house and find a place to live in South Dakota. But we were determined to make sure his birthday wasn't a casualty of circumstance again so we made a long weekend trip to Branson, Missouri. I doubt many Black Hills residents have made the trek to Branson. It is a regional tourist mecca that features lakes, amusement parks and music venues. Most people do something fun during the day and see one of the many shows at night. Traffic in the town of 10,000 that draws millions of tourists each year is almost always a nightmare.