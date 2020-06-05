BUSH: Doing a good job in a tough situation

Many have seen a video of police arresting one person Saturday. I'm not sure how the man became involved with the protest, but it is safe to say he wasn't an organizer. When the protest escalated to verbal abuse of the police and the crowd began chanting things that I can't begin to print in this column, the officers didn't just absorb the abuse, they remained polite and could be seen on the video actually asking people to "Please stay back" or "Please film from over here. I don't want you to be hit by a car." The same thing happened Wednesday night after three straight nights of protests in downtown Rapid City. There were several drunk and disorderly men at the event who had nothing to do with the protest other than proximity.