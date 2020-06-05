BUSH: Doing a good job in a tough situation

I've had some interesting experiences with law enforcement working for newspapers.
I have seen good cops and bad ones. I've seen police officers become heroes and felons. I have been the target of a poorly veiled death threat from one deputy and, on the other end of the spectrum, a police chief was my Sunday School teacher.
In fact, it was that Sunday School teacher who posted something on Facebook last week that made a lot of sense.
"No one hates a bad cop more than a good cop."
I bet that is true. Being a police officer isn't an easy job.
If any cop anywhere does anything wrong, you get tagged with that too. That is so true that you would think cops have a good understanding of what it means to be a minority - if you know what I mean.
I struggled with writing this column because I know for a fact that Rapid City has a lot of law enforcement officers and by the time I finish typing these words, one of them could hit the pages of the Journal for less than positive reasons.
However, I decided to share my thoughts and observations anyway, because none of that happened in these cases.
Protests are among the most difficult situations to patrol. When a guy you pulled over for a traffic violation starts shooting at you, it is pretty clear what you need to do. When you spot a person sailing down Main St. at 50 miles per hour, there isn't a lot to consider.
But protesters are expressing constitutional rights. The problem with protests is when those involved begin to bend or break the laws that protect them and everyone else.
Rapid City police officers and Pennington County deputies have handled recent protests incredibly well from the top down. Sheriff Kevin Thom and Chief Karl Jegeris have been very public about their support of the rights of the protesters to express themselves.
Many have seen a video of police arresting one person Saturday. I'm not sure how the man became involved with the protest, but it is safe to say he wasn't an organizer. When the protest escalated to verbal abuse of the police and the crowd began chanting things that I can't begin to print in this column, the officers didn't just absorb the abuse, they remained polite and could be seen on the video actually asking people to "Please stay back" or "Please film from over here. I don't want you to be hit by a car." The same thing happened Wednesday night after three straight nights of protests in downtown Rapid City. There were several drunk and disorderly men at the event who had nothing to do with the protest other than proximity.
After what happened with George Floyd, every time one of these people was arrested, dozens of cell phones began recording the instant police had to take any action.
But the law enforcement officers in Rapid City have done something that departments in other areas of the country haven't. They simultaneously remained on the side of the protesters, counter-protesters, people driving by, and shop owners downtown.
It isn't "us versus them." I bet we have some officers who are right-wing Republicans. There are probably some liberal Democrats mixed in too. I bet some could care less about politics and they just want to get to their days off and go fishing.
In Rapid City there has been no riot gear. Do they have it in case things get out of control? I bet they do and they are well-trained on how to use it.
But when protests have happened, they have met ridicule with smiles and assistance. They have exuded patience and politeness - even when they become the target of some of the chants.
In fact, when a group of vehicles with flags supporting Donald Trump's re-election bid and Confederate flags repeatedly drove by protesters Monday night, tensions increased. When that group of motorists drove by again, the situation got more heated. When it did, officers quickly intervened and sent both groups in opposite directions.
A tense situation was calmed by officers who weren't wearing riot gear. They were dressed to prevent a war, not win one.
Tuesday night when the groups came face to face in Main Street Square, officers inserted themselves between angry groups kept the people safe from both sides.
I'm certain that if the situation had devolved into one of the scary scenes we have all witnessed across the country, they would have been able to adjust. But it was obvious that our local law enforcement leaders understand that peaceful policing can bring more positive outcomes.
Rapid City and Pennington County residents should be proud of the people whose job is to keep them safe. Their presence and patience have kept protesters and everyone around them safe. They have equally served and protected.
Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal. Reach him at kent.bush@lee.net
