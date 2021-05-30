BUSH: Don't let 'should' make decisions for you

Opportunity knocked and I answered and I've enjoyed almost every crazy moment after. I've faced death threats and been called every name in the book. I've also won more than 100 awards and made even more friends.

I didn't do any of this because I had my act together when I graduated from high school or even college. All of my success came from working hard and being ready to take a few leaps of faith. I took a job in Kansas without ever visiting the city where I would soon live for seven years.

That job led to me having to close a newspaper for our parent company, but I also had the chance to open a newspaper for that company in a city that had just lost theirs. One week after I opened that newspaper, my family flew to Addis Ababa and adopted a little boy from Ethiopia. He just turned 14.

Like I said, not one second of boredom.

It isn't selfish or wrong to do what makes you happy. Doing something because you should or to satisfy someone else is a great way to become a miserable success.

So brush your teeth and change your oil, but never chase anyone else's dream or do anything because it feels like you should.