BUSH: Don't misplace your anger

Sometimes our readers get mad at the wrong people.
We are consistently asked why "we" don't cover the cost of Gov. Kristi Noem's travel to support other candidates and raise funds for herself at out-of-state events. They say the public has a right to know how much is spent to keep the governor safe whether on a trip within the state or when she speaks in Texas or Florida or campaigns in New Hampshire or Georgia.
In 27 years as an opinion writer, I can't recall quoting a line from "The Princess Bride" but I will today. As Inigo Montoya said, "You keep using that word, I do not think it means what you think it means."
In South Dakota, we have no such rights.
Many other states and the federal government make those records available but in South Dakota, it is argued that saying how much is spent on security would somehow jeopardize the governor's safety. No one wants to put anyone in danger - certainly not our governor.
But those arguments just don't make sense when you consider that other states make the information available and no one has been hurt or threatened due to its release.
Multiple news outlets - The Journal, The Sioux Falls Argus Leader and the Associated Press - all filed Freedom of Information Act requests for this information and all have been rebuffed by state officials and appeals have been unsuccessful so far.
Rapid City Rep. Taffy Howard tried to get a minimal amount of information released one per year to at least give lawmakers a total of what was spent and her fellow West River Republicans Tim Goodwin and Chris Johnson were among those leading the effort to kill her bill in committee.
You don't have a right to that information because the elected officials decided they don't want you to have a right to the information. The solution to this problem is not to complain to the people who are being stiff-armed at every attempt to report on this huge investment of state funds. The solution is to contact the legislators who don't believe you have a right to know how your tax dollars are spent and change their minds.
