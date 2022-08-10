BUSH: Even pilots are having trouble making flights right now

Hundreds of thousands of visitors are spending a pretty penny to visit the Black Hills this week for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. My friend Todd got paid to come.

Todd is a bit of a renaissance man. He could have been paid to be here for many reasons. He can play several instruments. He can paint a house without using a strip of painter's tape. He can drive a Ford Windstar over any obstacle to stay on the tail of a tornado. He even lived in Norway for a while if you need a translator.

But his most marketable skill is his expertise with private jets.

He spends his normal working hours training pilots to fly multi-million dollar investments safely. In his free time, he sometimes pilots those same planes.

For those reasons and so many others, I chose him to be my Vice Presidential candidate when I decided to sign up as an official write-in candidate for President in Kansas in 2012.

It's been 10 years since I called him and made the formal request for him to join the ticket. He had done a lot in his life, but it was an offer even he couldn't refuse.

The best part of the story is that he is related to Paul Ryan by marriage, so the failed Vice Presidential candidates from 2012 are invited to the same family reunions. While we failed in our 2012 run and we aren't purchasing social media ad buys in New Hampshire and Iowa for 2024, I bet my 48 votes for President in 2012 puts me pretty high on the list of those receiving official votes for President as a South Dakota resident.

Ten years after we had some fun as part-time candidates, he had some more fun as a part-time pilot. He flew in a rally fan and got to spend the weekend with us. He almost got to spend more time with us thanks to United and their difficulty keeping flights on time and on schedule.

He had a 1:30 p.m. flight home Sunday so we took him on one more tourist trip before he needed to be at the airport. We were almost home when he received a notification that his flight was canceled and he was rebooked to a later one. Of course, the later flight would miss his connection back to Kansas.

There was only one other flight to Denver and it was going to be in the air in 45 minutes. Luckily, I live close enough to the airport that we still had a decision to make. After grabbing his gear at my house we sprinted the final leg to the airport, getting him through security with only minutes to spare.

After I was sure he was safely on his way home, it occurred to me. Those 48 people didn't vote for us for no reason. They knew we could handle adversity and get things done.

The winning Vice President in 2012 was Joe Biden and he has gone on to some pretty big things too, but I don't think he's having as much fun as the guys who lost that race.