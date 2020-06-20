BUSH: Father's Day changes as years go by

Some holidays are transformed as the years pass.
Father’s Day is one of those. I remember drawing pictures for my dad when I was young and seeing them on the refrigerator for a month or so. Then, after I started making my own money, I tried to find just the right gift for him. When I moved out, it seemed the Father’s Day experience changed to finding a funny card to send.
But now I am on the other side of the Father’s Day cycle. My sons buy me funny cards. This year, I knew Dawit's card to me was a joke. It said, "Dad, around here, what you say goes... (open card) In one ear and out the other." That is almost too true to be funny. Blake's was not only a funny card, it was from both him and the dog.
My dad is gone. He died in September of 2012.
I was taller than my dad when I was about 13, but I have a long way to go to be a man of his stature. He was never elected or in any position of authority. But if you were in need, you knew his name.
He served his family, his church and the homeless community in my hometown quietly and never required recognition.
At his funeral, bank presidents sat on the same pew as men who have never had a bank account.
I agree with Clarence Budington Kelland – an author who once called himself the best second-rate writer in America - a title I hope to hold one day – who said, “My father didn’t tell me how to live; he lived, and let me watch him do it.”
My dad was a quiet man. He didn’t tell a lot of jokes, but he loved to laugh and make others laugh. If there was an occasion where sending a card was appropriate, you could be sure that he would find a funny one.
I don’t know if it is genetic or if I just learned to love it, but I am the same way. When I send my heartfelt sentiments, those sentiments tend to include some laughter.
Since dad has been gone, I have noticed many times how I do something like he did it. The hours I work, the things I do, and even my expectations of myself and others all bring me pride and happiness when I see a little bit of him coming out of me. I feel the same pride when I see a little of my dad passing through me to my boys.
Beyond funny Father's Day cards, I find myself thinking about my dad's last days a lot this year. Maybe it's the pandemic. I'm not sure.
I'll never forget when dad's health failed. A couple of unexplained falls took a couple of weeks to diagnose. Once he was hospitalized, it didn't take long for his condition to claim the use of his left leg, then his right, and then his left hand. He was sensitive to light and struggled to swallow. God and I had several long and unpleasant conversations about why He would allow a man who served God and others to suffer this way. Why would He allow these hands and feet that served others to fail?
But my dad was busy telling his pastor he was ready for Heaven and telling my mom - the love of his life for 55 great years - that he wouldn't change a thing.
That final Saturday, my boys both played soccer in games I coached and those games ended mid-afternoon. We lived in Kansas. After a brief discussion, we decided we didn't have many Saturdays left with dad so we loaded up and made the four-hour drive home. I got there in time to send my brother home and fed dad his dinner while we watched an University of Oklahoma football game as we had dozens of times before.
As he grew sleepy, I told him I would be back for breakfast.
"Thank you," he whispered as he touched my hand.
I didn't get to share breakfast with him. My brother called as I was putting on my shoes to head out the door. I was a little irritated. As the younger brother, I assumed he was making sure I didn't forget. I was the publisher of four newspapers. I was pretty sure I could handle breakfast.
Unfortunately, it wasn't just my brother checking up on me.
"Dad died this morning," he said. "You need to tell mom."
I don't remember my reply. I sat back down on the bed with my head in my hands. I was equal parts shocked and saddened by the news and thankful that I had enjoyed one last night with dad.
With the man who always handled things making his first appearance in Heaven just in time for Sunday School, I became the man who had to handle things and I sat on the side of my mom's bed. That is the worst news I have ever had to share.
That night still drives me to be the dad my boys would want to spend one more night with someday. As time passes and life changes, Father's Day will change for them the way it has for all of us dads.
One day they will stop giving funny cards and get them from their own kids. I hope I can leave them some of the gifts my dad left me.
Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal. Reach him at kent.bush@lee.net
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.