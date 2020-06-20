BUSH: Father's Day changes as years go by

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Some holidays are transformed as the years pass.

Father’s Day is one of those. I remember drawing pictures for my dad when I was young and seeing them on the refrigerator for a month or so. Then, after I started making my own money, I tried to find just the right gift for him. When I moved out, it seemed the Father’s Day experience changed to finding a funny card to send.

But now I am on the other side of the Father’s Day cycle. My sons buy me funny cards. This year, I knew Dawit's card to me was a joke. It said, "Dad, around here, what you say goes... (open card) In one ear and out the other." That is almost too true to be funny. Blake's was not only a funny card, it was from both him and the dog.

My dad is gone. He died in September of 2012.

I was taller than my dad when I was about 13, but I have a long way to go to be a man of his stature. He was never elected or in any position of authority. But if you were in need, you knew his name.

He served his family, his church and the homeless community in my hometown quietly and never required recognition.

At his funeral, bank presidents sat on the same pew as men who have never had a bank account.