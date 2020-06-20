BUSH: Father's Day changes as years go by
FROM THE EDITOR

BUSH: Father's Day changes as years go by

{{featured_button_text}}

Some holidays are transformed as the years pass.

Father’s Day is one of those. I remember drawing pictures for my dad when I was young and seeing them on the refrigerator for a month or so. Then, after I started making my own money, I tried to find just the right gift for him. When I moved out, it seemed the Father’s Day experience changed to finding a funny card to send.

But now I am on the other side of the Father’s Day cycle. My sons buy me funny cards. This year, I knew Dawit's card to me was a joke. It said, "Dad, around here, what you say goes... (open card) In one ear and out the other." That is almost too true to be funny. Blake's was not only a funny card, it was from both him and the dog.

My dad is gone. He died in September of 2012.

I was taller than my dad when I was about 13, but I have a long way to go to be a man of his stature. He was never elected or in any position of authority. But if you were in need, you knew his name.

He served his family, his church and the homeless community in my hometown quietly and never required recognition.

At his funeral, bank presidents sat on the same pew as men who have never had a bank account.

I agree with Clarence Budington Kelland – an author who once called himself the best second-rate writer in America - a title I hope to hold one day – who said, “My father didn’t tell me how to live; he lived, and let me watch him do it.”

My dad was a quiet man. He didn’t tell a lot of jokes, but he loved to laugh and make others laugh. If there was an occasion where sending a card was appropriate, you could be sure that he would find a funny one.

I don’t know if it is genetic or if I just learned to love it, but I am the same way. When I send my heartfelt sentiments, those sentiments tend to include some laughter.

Since dad has been gone, I have noticed many times how I do something like he did it. The hours I work, the things I do, and even my expectations of myself and others all bring me pride and happiness when I see a little bit of him coming out of me. I feel the same pride when I see a little of my dad passing through me to my boys.

Beyond funny Father's Day cards, I find myself thinking about my dad's last days a lot this year. Maybe it's the pandemic. I'm not sure.

I'll never forget when dad's health failed. A couple of unexplained falls took a couple of weeks to diagnose. Once he was hospitalized, it didn't take long for his condition to claim the use of his left leg, then his right, and then his left hand. He was sensitive to light and struggled to swallow. God and I had several long and unpleasant conversations about why He would allow a man who served God and others to suffer this way. Why would He allow these hands and feet that served others to fail?

But my dad was busy telling his pastor he was ready for Heaven and telling my mom - the love of his life for 55 great years - that he wouldn't change a thing.

That final Saturday, my boys both played soccer in games I coached and those games ended mid-afternoon. We lived in Kansas. After a brief discussion, we decided we didn't have many Saturdays left with dad so we loaded up and made the four-hour drive home. I got there in time to send my brother home and fed dad his dinner while we watched an University of Oklahoma football game as we had dozens of times before.

As he grew sleepy, I told him I would be back for breakfast.

"Thank you," he whispered as he touched my hand.

I didn't get to share breakfast with him. My brother called as I was putting on my shoes to head out the door. I was a little irritated. As the younger brother, I assumed he was making sure I didn't forget. I was the publisher of four newspapers. I was pretty sure I could handle breakfast.

Unfortunately, it wasn't just my brother checking up on me.

"Dad died this morning," he said. "You need to tell mom."

I don't remember my reply. I sat back down on the bed with my head in my hands. I was equal parts shocked and saddened by the news and thankful that I had enjoyed one last night with dad.

With the man who always handled things making his first appearance in Heaven just in time for Sunday School, I became the man who had to handle things and I sat on the side of my mom's bed. That is the worst news I have ever had to share.

That night still drives me to be the dad my boys would want to spend one more night with someday. As time passes and life changes, Father's Day will change for them the way it has for all of us dads.

One day they will stop giving funny cards and get them from their own kids. I hope I can leave them some of the gifts my dad left me.

Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal. Reach him at kent.bush@lee.net

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Commentary: Trump has a surprise for Florida he's hoping to keep secret until after the election
Columnists

Commentary: Trump has a surprise for Florida he's hoping to keep secret until after the election

President Donald Trump's reelection hinges on winning a handful of tossup states in November, including Florida, where the lifelong New Yorker recently became a resident and where his beloved Mar-a-Lago resort is located. But he also stubbornly clings to the notion that the U.S. needs to lead the world in the production of fossil fuels whose burning endangers the human habitability of much of ...

Commentary: The unjustified incredulity of Trump haters
Columnists

Commentary: The unjustified incredulity of Trump haters

Donald Trump is the "dumbest and worst president" in American history, so said Republican attorney George Conway, seeing and raising The Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin's evaluation of President Trump in part of the media competition to hate him the most. I think that James Buchanan would give Trump a run for his money as the worst, and I think that calling Trump dumbest or even dumb is, ...

Commentary: The best way to keep the military out of politics? Elect a new president
Columnists

Commentary: The best way to keep the military out of politics? Elect a new president

In 1964, movie audiences were thrilled by "Seven Days in May," an adaptation of a novel about a plot by a charismatic chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (played by Burt Lancaster) to topple the president in a military coup. The president in question, played by Fredric March, stood for adherence to the Constitution, while Lancaster's character obviously wanted to subvert it. I don't know ...

+7
Commentary: Coronavirus liability waivers are coming. Here's what you should know before signing them
Columnists

Commentary: Coronavirus liability waivers are coming. Here's what you should know before signing them

The Trump campaign has taken some well-deserved flak for scheduling a massive COVID-19 transmission party in Tulsa, Okla., now set for June 20. Perhaps recognizing the risk of bringing more than 19,000 people to scream and shout together in an enclosed space for more than an hour, the campaign demands that attendees waive their right to sue the campaign, the rally site and any employees or ...

+10
Commentary: Why Nancy Pelosi is wrong to remove four portraits from the Capitol
Columnists

Commentary: Why Nancy Pelosi is wrong to remove four portraits from the Capitol

The impulse is commendable. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered Thursday that portraits of four of her predecessors be removed from the U.S. Capitol because they were part of the Confederate cause during the Civil War. At a time when much of the nation is questioning certain monuments and memorials, it's good that Pelosi is directing her gaze around the Capitol. But the issue of the speakers' ...

Commentary: Rename the Army posts — these 10 soldiers deserve the honor
Columnists

Commentary: Rename the Army posts — these 10 soldiers deserve the honor

The United States must be the only nation in the world that names military posts after traitors. The police killing of George Floyd has brought renewed attention to this absurd practice, in which U.S. Army and Army National Guard installations across the South bear the names of secessionist generals, most of them West Pointers, who fought to uphold slavery during the Civil War. The moment to ...

Commentary: White tribalism is under assault — from white people. That's an amazing development
Columnists

Commentary: White tribalism is under assault — from white people. That's an amazing development

Almost four years ago, after Donald Trump won the White House, I interviewed political scientist Dorian Warren to get his thoughts about that stunning turn of events. Among other things, I asked him about the larger meaning of the election, and what well-meaning Americans needed to do next. Warren, who runs the Center for Community Change Action, was blunt. "This is a white problem," he told ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News