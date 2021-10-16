BUSH: First concert in the Summit will be a fun one

When the Don Barnett Arena opened in 1977, Elvis Presley was the featured act at the Grand Opening. Elvis was not available this year for the opening of the Summit Arena.
All-State Choir and State Volleyball Tournaments will help open the new arena, but the 2021 Black Hills Pow Wow was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. The first big concert event in the new facility was supposed to be Pitbull, but that show was backed up into December.
That opened the door for one of my favorite bands to be the first big concert in the Summit. Barring very unforeseen circumstances, Christian act For King and Country will take the stage Nov. 11.
Not only do the Smallbone brothers and their band put on a great show, they are great people. I have had the pleasure of interviewing both brothers in the past few years and I even got to emcee a concert they headlined in an arena in Oklahoma.
As excited as everyone is to see a concert in the new arena, the band is excited to come back to Rapid City. They have played here several times, including at the Hills Alive music festival in 2019.
"We love coming to Rapid City," said Joel Smallbone. "It's just such a fascinating part of the country."
The past couple of years have been challenging for the band, but they are excited to be back on tour in arena's across the country.
"We want to come and honor the guidelines of where we are on to the spirit of where we're going to be," Small bone said. "But we will do our best to also give people a real special moment that they've longed for the last year and a half."
For King and Country had just started a spring tour in 2020 when the pandemic shut down so many events across the world. The last 18 months have been very out of the ordinary for the band. They made some drive-in tour concerts happen but most of the time, the Australia natives were home with their families in their American hometown of Nashville.
Smallbone said he enjoyed the time with his wife but he also learned a lot about himself as an artist.
"I think what it showed both Luke and me is that we've been such road dogs for so long that you can tend to forget what comes first and that's always the song. What the last year and a half showed us as a band is we can be really prolific when we have time," he said. "We've done a full Christmas album, as well as a full new album and done these drive-in shows in the span of the last year and a half. But because we were home it really afforded us the opportunity to write to record to create."
The tour coming to Rapid City is the "Relate" tour named after one of the band's most recent hits. Soon after they visit the Black Hills, the band will begin the A Drummer Boy Christmas tour to support their Christmas album. As soon as the holidays are over, they will take a few weeks off before beginning the "What Are We Waiting For Tour" to support their newest album.
Even though they enjoyed the time to create and hiatus with their families, the brothers are making up for lost time. But with a canceled tour to complete and two new albums to take on the road, you can see why.
But Joel said he doesn't think the constant touring will last too long.
"I think it has changed the way we approach the future - how much we travel," he said. "How much we spend time writing and recording, all those questions I think we're going to put forward to ourselves and to our team. What does it look like to slow down, to be still, to recognize that we are human beings, not human doings."
He said the show in the Summit will be very different than what Rapid City has seen at Hills Alive. He said the outdoor stage shared by many acts limits what bands can do. But on the Relate tour, they have a uniquely designed stage and a show that works in the huge new venue with all of the lights, sound and LED screens you would expect from a show in a state of the art venue.
He said between new music and the band's previous hits, this show captures the essence of the band better than any other tour has.
"I am the proudest of the crafting of this show than I ever have been," he said. "It is telling the most complete picture of who we are as men who we are as a band than we ever have."
Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal. Reach him at kent.bush@lee.net