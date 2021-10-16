BUSH: First concert in the Summit will be a fun one

"We want to come and honor the guidelines of where we are on to the spirit of where we're going to be," Small bone said. "But we will do our best to also give people a real special moment that they've longed for the last year and a half."

For King and Country had just started a spring tour in 2020 when the pandemic shut down so many events across the world. The last 18 months have been very out of the ordinary for the band. They made some drive-in tour concerts happen but most of the time, the Australia natives were home with their families in their American hometown of Nashville.

Smallbone said he enjoyed the time with his wife but he also learned a lot about himself as an artist.

"I think what it showed both Luke and me is that we've been such road dogs for so long that you can tend to forget what comes first and that's always the song. What the last year and a half showed us as a band is we can be really prolific when we have time," he said. "We've done a full Christmas album, as well as a full new album and done these drive-in shows in the span of the last year and a half. But because we were home it really afforded us the opportunity to write to record to create."