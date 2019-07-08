When someone tells me what I should write about, I normally joke that I don’t take requests.
I write about three columns per week. It’s all I can do to write what I believe. I rarely have the time — and I never have the desire — to write what someone else wants me to.
As always, every rule has an exception. I will talk about the Electoral College anytime someone asks. I even ran a write-in campaign for President in 2012 to push the idea that the Electoral College needs to be updated.
At lunch this week, I was told that some people had misunderstood my dislike for the Electoral College to mean I was in favor of a national popular vote to select a president.
That is crazy to me. First, please understand that I don’t believe anything I think about the Electoral College will ever matter in the grand scheme of things. The Republicans are never giving up their red states. The Democrats won’t want to give up their blue states. Any change in the current system will be minor or very localized like Maine and Nebraska breaking from the winner-take-all models followed by other states.
I don’t like the Electoral College because I don’t want 12 purple states to choose the leader of the free world every four years. Allowing 12 huge metropolitan areas to select the commander in chief is just exchanging one bad idea for another worse idea. That might be the only way Democrats would support the change. Considering the blue bias of major metropolitan areas, the advantage would be significant.
I don’t like either model. My plan that I have worked out over time makes sense — probably the biggest reason Congress will never give it a hearing.
My hybrid method maintains the grand bargain that benefits less populous states. It does somewhat even the playing field. The main thing my method achieves is preventing candidates from either party from ignoring states just because they are ideologically pure like the coastal states who favor Democrats to the big red column of states running north to south through the middle of the county.
It also prevents states like Florida or Ohio from having the election decided by a few hundred votes only to see a couple dozen Electoral votes go to one candidate. You shouldn’t get 100 percent of the prize if you only win 50 percent of the race.
My method is simple. The state’s popular vote winner would take the two Senate votes from that state. Each congressional district across America would award its own electoral vote. In the current system, if you win 50.1 percent of the vote in California, you receive 55 electoral votes. If you win 70 percent of the vote, you win the same prize. That makes no sense.
In 2016, 14 California Republicans won seats in the House of Representatives. That means, President Trump would probably have taken 14 votes and Hillary Clinton would only have received 41 votes instead of 55. In 2018, the number of Republicans in Congress from California dropped to seven. A Republican would win between five and 25 votes in California each election. That would be fairer to voters there.
In red states like Oklahoma and Kansas, a Democrat won a congressional race in 2018. That means Republicans couldn’t take those states for granted any longer.
There is no partisan advantage in my hybrid method. Just like seats in Congress, every electoral vote is accessible to both parties.
It wouldn’t matter in South Dakota, North Dakota, Montana, Alaska, Vermont and Delaware. They all have one congressional district for the entire state so all three votes would go to the winner. Every other state would have a chance to split its electors.
The current system is just as unfair as it was designed to be. A hybrid method still gives less populous states extra consideration, but it would more fairly distribute the number of electoral votes per capita. That system is better. Both parties could benefit. Monolithic states would have more of a say in the presidential debate and would receive more of the huge political marketing budgets too.
The current system isn’t perfect. The popular vote makes a bad system worse. A hybrid system would be the best case scenario. But we all know what happens to good ideas when they get to Congress.