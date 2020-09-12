BUSH: Follow the money, don't chase it

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During Watergate, a secret source told Bob Woodward to "follow the money." Almost 50 years later, Woodward is apparently getting tips from Deep Pockets instead of Deep Throat. Instead of following the money, he's chasing it.

I have no idea how it happened but during a pandemic in an election year, no one stopped the President or members of his staff and advisors from sitting down for recorded interviews with one of the guys who broke the Watergate story and helped bring down a corrupt President five decades ago. That is a pretty significant failure in judgment.

Now, six months later, those chickens have come home to roost.

There are a lot of explosive statements being played and replayed on cable news outlets and I doubt that drumbeat goes silent for a couple of months.

Most of the time when President Donald Trump faces a scandal, supporters attack the press and shout "fake news." That will be harder to do this time since the words being used to attack him are his own.

They aren't just on the record. They're recorded. Once again, a lot of people knew about this and watched it happen. It's hard to believe no one had the wisdom or courage to stop it.