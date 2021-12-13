BUSH: Good intentions, bad optics, time for real change

Good intentions never overcome bad ideas.

In Sioux Falls this weekend, their hockey team held an intermission activity that went viral online - and not in a good way. CU Mortgage Direct was looking for a fun way to hand out some money to local educators and they came up with a Dash for Cash promotion. The promotion put 10 teachers on the ice desperately crawling on their hands and knees to shove $1 bills into their clothing. Whatever they collected they got to use for classroom supplies.

It was well-intentioned. It was meant to be a fun way to give out the money. Applying for grants isn't as crowd-pleasing.

But seeing some of the worst-paid teachers in the country crawling around collecting singles to fund basic classroom supplies while people who paid a lot of money for seats cheered was a little too dystopian for many who saw the coverage of the event.

The fact that teachers care enough to risk personal embarrassment in order to grab a few hundred dollars to support students in their classrooms is reason enough to justify a bigger investment in their efforts.

With the backlash and humiliation that came to the state for this Grovel Games stunt, it probably means an end to promotions like this. The problem is that there aren't enough more dignified ways for teachers to buy supplies and equipment for classrooms. Even with some calling it degrading and shameful, I bet there would be at least a dozen teachers in every school district lining up to grab some of that cash for their classrooms tomorrow. If teachers didn't care more about their students than themselves, they wouldn't spend money from their own checkbooks to help educate our kids every year.

Gov. Kristi Noem proposed a 6% raise for teachers in her budget address this year. That's better than the "three percent or inflation" number they are required to receive by law, but it isn't a game-changer. We have the money this year of all years.

Federal funds flooded the budget. Legislators could use this weekend's events to inspire major changes.

That takes vision.

The 6% offered to educators is a good plan. But like the Dash for Cash, it seems like a better idea than it is.

The Governor and legislature could decide to use the excess funds to make sure South Dakota moves up several spots each year on the teacher rankings. Oklahoma used to be a bottom-tier teacher pay state. However, with several major investments, the state is now around 35th in teacher pay. For about $1,500 per teacher, South Dakota could climb to 47th in the nation. That isn't good, but at least it is out of the cellar.

South Dakota is 38th in per-student spending. Many conservatives use this as an attack on excessive administration costs, but when you have a large number of school districts in a very rural state, that is the obvious end result. Many districts for fewer students isn't a recipe for efficiency.

You can fix that ratio in two ways. The first is by consolidating school districts and having one administration per county or multiple counties in some situations. Watch conservative legislators slide quickly to the left when you propose putting small school districts under the control of one larger administration. The other solution is to recognize that we are in a rural state and public education will require a bigger investment per student here than in more urban states.

With federal funds flowing like water, this is the year we could make a difference and prevent our teachers from being tempted to crawl on the floor for dollar bills in order to fund classrooms.

If you want to help in the meantime, you can make a donation to your local education foundation. You won't get as much public relations value out of it as you would holding an event during a hockey game, but you can help teachers fund important projects.

Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal. Reach him at kent.bush@lee.net