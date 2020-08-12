BUSH: Good leaders follow expert advice

I don't guess there is anything wrong with questioning Dr. Anthony Fauci, but there is something very wrong with trusting people who have been provably wrong multiple times. At least find someone new to tell you what you want to hear.

When it comes to your health and the health of your community, please stop listening to the voices that have been wrong from the beginning. Wearing a mask won't kill you, but not wearing one might kill others. There is no reason not to wear one. Even if it just makes other shoppers, church members or concert-goers feel better, why wouldn't that be reason enough?

Are we really so morally bankrupt that we can't do the bare minimum for each other during a pandemic?

No one learned anything from the Spanish flu in 1918 where one Red Cross ad said, “the man or woman or child who will not wear a mask now is a dangerous slacker.”

Even though people did better back then, there were still anti-mask organizations and people who whined about them being uncomfortable. We haven't come too far in 100 years. Have we?