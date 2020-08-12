BUSH: Good leaders follow expert advice

Contrarians make bad leaders.
They have no legal education or experience, but they refuse advice from lawyers. They have no medical education or expertise, but they won't take advice from doctors. They have no real education themselves but they question all teachers and administrators.
What do they do when their toilets are clogged? Is there a liberal bias in plumbing too?
As Tommy Callahan (Chris Farley) said in "Tommy Boy," you can get a good look at a T-bone steak by finding a steer and sticking your head where the sun doesn't shine, but he would rather take a butcher's word for it.
I don't want to make this a partisan column especially since the party that has been furthest off during this pandemic is the one I belong to.
Let's make this non-partisan and easy for all of us. If you asked a guy for directions to get to Sturgis for the Rally and he sent you to Mount Rushmore, would you go back and ask him for directions again?
Let's ignore state and national figures who have made this pandemic a partisan issue. Honestly, this virus doesn't seem to be checking voter registration before it infects you. So we know a Voter ID card isn't the cure. I have a local man who retired as a doctor who has constantly sent his own interpretation of this pandemic since the earliest days until this very week.
He has wanted to write letters to the editor but I just couldn't bring myself to print them to run because everything he said countered CDC and other expert guidance on how to be safe and what the ultimate effects of the pandemic would be. I didn't want to put readers at risk because of something that ran in the Journal. At first, he claimed 10,000 to 30,000 Americans would die - a light flu season. Don't we all miss those days of comparing COVID-19 to flu season?
Then he revised it as the death totals shot past his upper limit, but he blamed his failed estimate on New York City being an outlier. Remember when New York was the epicenter and Florida's governor was taking a victory lap? About that, Florida has more active cases today than New York has had positive tests overall.
The problem wasn't access to science. The problem is caring more about the politics than dealing with a pandemic.
The good doctor who became my pen pal trying to prove himself correct continued revising his estimates and he has declared the pandemic over at least once a month every month since April. Even in late May, he was assuring everyone on his emails that the CDC was wrong and there would never be 100,000 to 200,000 deaths. We're about 165,000 funerals into this pandemic and people are still going back to the guys who don't know Mount Rushmore from Bear Butte for advice.
What does it take to convince you?
I don't guess there is anything wrong with questioning Dr. Anthony Fauci, but there is something very wrong with trusting people who have been provably wrong multiple times. At least find someone new to tell you what you want to hear.
When it comes to your health and the health of your community, please stop listening to the voices that have been wrong from the beginning. Wearing a mask won't kill you, but not wearing one might kill others. There is no reason not to wear one. Even if it just makes other shoppers, church members or concert-goers feel better, why wouldn't that be reason enough?
Are we really so morally bankrupt that we can't do the bare minimum for each other during a pandemic?
No one learned anything from the Spanish flu in 1918 where one Red Cross ad said, “the man or woman or child who will not wear a mask now is a dangerous slacker.”
Even though people did better back then, there were still anti-mask organizations and people who whined about them being uncomfortable. We haven't come too far in 100 years. Have we?
Maybe we should treat this like a municipal election. Have you ever noticed how many Democrats bright red cities elect when there aren't Ds or Rs to tell them how to vote? Take off the red and blue glasses and look at the black and white science. That's the only way to make wise decisions when the world seems to be spinning out of control.
Listen to experts before you look back and wish you would have.
Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal. Reach him at kent.bush@lee.net
