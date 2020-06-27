BUSH: Gotcha Day brightened a bad situation

As I said, all of my thoughts aren't that deep.

But because of the date, I couldn't help thinking about nine years ago when we traveled for two full days halfway around the world to take physical custody of a child who was already legally ours. On June 25, 2011, a caretaker for Dawit's foster care center brought him to meet us. He asked Dawit if he wanted to stay with us. He quickly shook his head no.

That's when Blake came to the rescue and ran downstairs to get the Build a Bear we had made him and a bag of Ritz Bits. Once he heard the teddy bear laugh and tasted the crackers and peanut butter, we had won him over.

In some ways, that day seems like yesterday. It was the culmination of years of paperwork, stress, worry, more stress, more paperwork and a lot of prayer. Obviously, when we came up the stairs to see this little boy who had been only a photo before, it was like a dream come true for us. He was a bit more leary. He had been on an emotional roller coaster of his own for a year. He was so sick with pneumonia and malnourishment that his mother was forced to relinquish him to an orphanage to save his life.