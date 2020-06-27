BUSH: Gotcha Day brightened a bad situation

I always used to say I did my best thinking behind a windshield.
At the time I said that I was the publisher of four newspapers east of Wichita, Kan. and I spent about two hours in my Chevy every day driving between locations. It never failed, wherever I was everything was fine. Everyone at the other three locations needed me for something. As soon as I hit the highway, employees from the location I had just left remembered everything they needed to tell me. It was frustrating but rewarding when you realized what the newspapers meant to their communities.
It was during this time that we adopted Dawit. I'm not sure I still do my best thinking behind a windshield. We recently drove to Oklahoma to see our families and celebrate Dawit's ninth "Gotcha Day" while we were there. As soon as we arrived at my in-laws' house, our vehicle started acting up. It turns out that the problems were pretty expensive and took way too long to fix. It was also frustrating, to say the least.
But on that 15-hour drive back to Oklahoma, I had a lot of time to think while everyone else in the car was asleep. Sometimes my brain goes deep, thinking about spiritual or political issues. I think about work a lot. Sometimes my brain avoids important matters.
On this trip, my wife bought some grapes at a convenience store. What can I say, her faith is strong. I found myself thinking about how much I enjoy artificial grape flavors in candy even though it doesn't really taste like a fresh grape. Then I thought about how much I hate artificial banana flavoring because of how much it tastes like a real banana.
As I said, all of my thoughts aren't that deep.
But because of the date, I couldn't help thinking about nine years ago when we traveled for two full days halfway around the world to take physical custody of a child who was already legally ours. On June 25, 2011, a caretaker for Dawit's foster care center brought him to meet us. He asked Dawit if he wanted to stay with us. He quickly shook his head no.
That's when Blake came to the rescue and ran downstairs to get the Build a Bear we had made him and a bag of Ritz Bits. Once he heard the teddy bear laugh and tasted the crackers and peanut butter, we had won him over.
In some ways, that day seems like yesterday. It was the culmination of years of paperwork, stress, worry, more stress, more paperwork and a lot of prayer. Obviously, when we came up the stairs to see this little boy who had been only a photo before, it was like a dream come true for us. He was a bit more leary. He had been on an emotional roller coaster of his own for a year. He was so sick with pneumonia and malnourishment that his mother was forced to relinquish him to an orphanage to save his life.
That orphanage got him to our adoption agency where he spent a few weeks in each of four different foster homes with 27 kids in each three-bedroom home. He was only 3. We took custody less than a month after his fourth birthday. All he had known was change and upheaval. Now, they were asking him if he wanted these white people from America to be his new family. You can understand why he wanted to check the water before he dove in.
Looking back that may be the last time Dawit was cautious. He has spent the past nine years making sure I am never bored. He is a great kid, but he goes 100 miles per hour all the time. He loves soccer and basketball and spending time with friends. No one laughs more than Dawit does. He is a bright light that was brought into our lives nine years ago.
Even with extended travels and expanded expenses, gotcha day always brings a smile to my face. It is great to look back to see how far he has come and everything he has meant to our family.
Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal. Reach him at kent.bush@lee.net
