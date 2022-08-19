BUSH: Half of the truth is still a lie

Too many people have been trained to believe anything but the truth.

South Dakotans are led by people who use their worst fears to mislead them. No one likes to pay taxes. Republicans love to tout low taxes. However, those same Republicans fill about 90% of the state legislative seats and the governor's office, but when faced with a huge budget surplus, no tax cuts were seriously considered. The state is still one of three that charges sales taxes on grocery purchases and property taxes are soaring.

But no help came for taxpayers. In fact, in Pennington County, the wheel tax was increased from $2 to $5 per wheel that you own. Republicans did that.

Republicans also like to blame Democrat policies for inflation. In fact, Tim Goodwin on this very page lamented high gas prices and increased interest rates. He makes an intellectually dishonest comparison to the year 2020.

Goodwin never mentioned that gas prices were low in 2020 because the demand for gasoline was destroyed when most of America was forced to stay home in an attempt to prevent the spread of a deadly pandemic. If we shut down the world again, Goodwin could once again enjoy impossibly cheap gasoline. If Democrat policies are causing inflation, why is there similar inflation in England, Germany, Canada and the rest of the world?

Goodwin also knows no one likes the Internal Revenue Service. His nonsensical claim about 87,000 armed IRS soldiers is really popular with those who hope you don't figure out you're being manipulated.

Goodwin knows - or should know - that those 87,000 IRS employees funded by the Inflation Reduction Act are not all auditors and they certainly aren't all armed.

The same people who complain about the IRS hiring people also complain if their tax returns are delayed because the agency is understaffed. Some would call that hypocritical. They would be correct.

With Goodwin's expertise on the IRA bill, he should also know that those 87,000 employees would be hired over a period of 10 years. The agency expects to lose many of its employees to retirement and other forces over the next several years. Those new employees are needed to maintain the agency's ability to serve taxpayers. Fearmongering is fun. But it isn't accurate.

Also, the armed agents will have $725,000 for ammunition. How scary!

However, in Goodwin's halcyon days of 2020, the agency spent more than $650,000 on ammunition. Given the increasing price of supplies, they may be buying even fewer bullets than they did under President Donald Trump. But in 2020, no one complained about ammunition purchases for the IRS. I wonder why.

Many of you are believing what you have been trained to believe. It's time for you to decide if you are being manipulated. Republicans aren't the only ones who use this method. But in West River South Dakota, Republicans are the only ones holding elected offices.

Don't misinterpret my point. It is fine to be a Democrat. It is great if you are a Republican. If you are a Libertarian or a follower of the new Forward Party, your vote counts, and your thoughts matter.

What I am saying is no matter what political philosophy makes sense to you, you should always seek the truth and hold people accountable who don't tell you the truth.

Half a truth is a total lie. Do your part to dispel disinformation and manipulation.

Let the truth inform your beliefs, not the other way around.