BUSH: Happy Ramen Day, to all who observe

Dawit has always learned as much from sports as he has from classrooms.

I'll never forget just a few months after we brought him home from Ethiopia when we signed him up for soccer. His language was still very limited - he probably only understood about half of what people were saying to him. Obviously, that percentage was probably smaller when it came to sports jargon that was second nature to kids in their second or third soccer seasons.

Dawit would always do the best he could to follow instructions. That is more difficult when you don't know what someone is asking you to do. When it was time to do drills, he always stood at the back of the line and watched what players did in front of him and did his best to replicate it. It usually went pretty well.

In later seasons, he played on teams I coached and he learned more from sports. Primarily, he learned that his dad was a little maniacal when it comes to competition and, even though he can seem quiet at times, sports can make his father express himself very loudly.

Recently, Dawit learned some real lessons watching the NBA.

After watching highlights of Kyrie Irving eating fruit on the bench during a game, he came to me to check it out.

"Why do Muslims not eat on Ramen Day?" Dawit asked.

"Why do they do what?" I asked trying to figure out what his question was. When he described it, I quickly figured out that he had misunderstood one of his favorite players' motives for fasting.

Irving was participating in Ramadan - not Ramen Day. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar when practicing Muslims refuse all food and water between sunrise and sunset. Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam - including the profession of faith, prayer, alms and pilgrimage.

Obviously, for an NBA player in the playoffs, going long periods without food and water is less than ideal. As soon as the sun set during a recent game, Irving went back to the locker room to break his fast and came back to the bench with a banana. He has also eaten fruit cups on the bench to break his fasting period and get some carbs into his system.

I'm sure Irving keeps an eye on sundown during games during Ramadan so that he can finally get some water back in his system.

I explained to Dawit that he was in an orphanage with several Muslim boys. Others were Orthodox Christian. Some had only tribal beliefs and practices.

Dawit wore Kyrie's shoes for basketball this year. He loves how he plays. He wasn't ready to give that up just because Irving believed differently than he does.

"I still like Kyrie. I don't care if he's Muslim," Dawit said.

I told him being a Muslim was no reason not to like Irving. I let him know that he had many Muslim friends when he was in an orphanage in Addis Ababa. Boys named Alamayo, Shoshambo, and Mohammed were all among his friends there. They didn't observe Ramadan then, but they probably will soon, if they don't already.

Even though Islam is antithetical to my family's beliefs, it is hard not to respect someone who is willing to sacrifice for their beliefs. In fact, many Christian churches have begun preparing Iftar meals for Muslim neighbors during Ramadan as a way to build community between the two faiths.

Someone having different beliefs isn't a reason to shun them. In fact, the Bible teaches Christians to show compassion to everyone.

From the time he first joined our family, sports have taught Dawit a lot. This week, they taught him that he can like and respect people even if he doesn't agree with them. That's a pretty good lesson for everyone.

Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal. Reach him at kent.bush@lee.net