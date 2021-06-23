BUSH: Hard not to be jealous

Jealousy is an ugly emotion. I do my best to rechannel it when green-eyed monster rears its ugly head in me.
But I found myself feeling pretty jealous Saturday night. I couldn't help but remember a Kurt Vonnegut quote.
"Virtually every writer I know would rather be a musician," Vonnegut said.
I would never want the travel schedule of a nationwide tour to support my art, but I would love to be able to have past hits keep me popular.
I'm not a writer in the sense Vonnegut was referring to, but I have written some pretty good columns. I've written more than 3,000 in my career. Practice may not make perfect, but it does give plenty of opportunities to get it right. I know for a fact that I have never written a column so good that people will get together in the public square and scream in excitement when I re-read it to them 20 years from now.
We saw the power of music and the inspiration for so many high school garage bands Saturday night at the first concert in the Golden Hour series in Main Street Square,
Eve 6 came to Rapid City and played a mix of older songs and more recent creations. They finished the show with their song "Inside Out" which was the top alternative song in the country for four weeks. When they played the song that was first famous about the time several members of our news team were taking their first steps in 1998, hundreds of people cheered and screamed the lyrics along with them.
I'm happy when I get a nice email the morning a column appears in the newspaper. I can't imagine hundreds of people cheering me 23 years later when they saw the piece again.
I often joke that writing for a newspaper is as close to artistic as I will ever be. My stick figure drawings are questionable, my poetry is pedantic and you won't hear me sing unless we go to church together - and then you won't enjoy it.
I played an alto saxophone for three years as a child. I can take pictures, but I'm no photographer.
Even though newspapers have done a decent job of keeping me busy and helping feed my family, there is something about the sway musicians have on people that makes me wish my skillset was a little different sometimes.
Instead of being jealous, I'll just find joy in the fact that after I finished writing this column, I didn't have to go board a plane and go write one in another city the next day.
Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal. Reach him at kent.bush@lee.net