BUSH: Hard not to be jealous

Jealousy is an ugly emotion. I do my best to rechannel it when green-eyed monster rears its ugly head in me.

But I found myself feeling pretty jealous Saturday night. I couldn't help but remember a Kurt Vonnegut quote.

"Virtually every writer I know would rather be a musician," Vonnegut said.

I would never want the travel schedule of a nationwide tour to support my art, but I would love to be able to have past hits keep me popular.

I'm not a writer in the sense Vonnegut was referring to, but I have written some pretty good columns. I've written more than 3,000 in my career. Practice may not make perfect, but it does give plenty of opportunities to get it right. I know for a fact that I have never written a column so good that people will get together in the public square and scream in excitement when I re-read it to them 20 years from now.

We saw the power of music and the inspiration for so many high school garage bands Saturday night at the first concert in the Golden Hour series in Main Street Square,