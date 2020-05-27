BUSH: He's really using his noodle

This year has been different.
All of our lives have been affected by the coronavirus. Each person has had a different response to the disease. The new virus has created a new breed of super-germaphobes. They are sanitizing things that have never been sanitized before. I even joked with one friend that she could be "bubble girl" and she thought that sounded like a fine idea.
COVID-19 has also created a subset of contrarians who refuse to take any health advice because they have the freedom to suffer and die in any way they choose. It's in the Bible or constitution or something.
Holidays are also different thanks to the virus. Everyone is celebrating their own way. Some people simmered in human soup in the lake of the Ozarks with no social distancing in place. Others took long walks or bike rides in the Black Hills where there is plenty of room for people to have fun without getting close to anyone else.
I worked.
One of the emails I opened early Monday morning brought together three big stories from the Donald Trump Presidency in one note. It was an email from a Russian, who loves Mount Rushmore and used his free time during lockdown to create a replica of the National Monument where the President will celebrate Independence Day.
It isn't just any mini-replica. Serghei Pakhomoff used uncooked pasta as his medium. Just like when Kramer used fusilli pasta to create "Fusili Jerry" and promised to used ravioli to create George on the sitcom Seinfeld, Pakhomoff used a variety of pastas to create his vision of the four stone faces on Mt. Rushmore.
Pakhomoff is a self-employed artist who began his foray into this type of art as an advertising idea for a local pasta factory about 15 years ago. He said his Mount Rushmore is small - only 3.5 by 2.5 inches. His inspiration to recreate it came from both the mountain and his medium - and of course Deep Purple's album cover for "In Rock."
"I've got a lot of ideas for art and some skills," he said. "I made numerous models and sculptures out of pasta, like a copy of the cars, truck, bus, planes, windmills, sportsmen, workers, animals. Once upon a time I’ve got new type of pasta: orecchiette. The details reminded me the faces."
This is no wacky Russian going stir crazy during a pandemic and using up the uncooked pasta in the pantry. Pakhomoff has a book out teaching how to make noodle art - Models in Macaroni - and he has produced art from uncooked pasta for the World Cup in Italy and he was commissioned to design the Spirit of Detroit in noodle art just last year.
He said he would love to visit Mount Rushmore and present his work one day.
No matter how tempting it may be, the artist says he wouldn't recommend tasting one of his pieces. He uses Super Glue for his creations. He said it is great for art but makes a bad sauce.
I'm going to take his word for it.
Just like every day in 2020, Memorial Day held a surprise for me. Talking to a man in the Ural Mountains in Russia about his noodle art for a day was a nice diversion from the number of coronavirus cases and deaths around the world.
Hopefully one day, he does get to present his artwork at the base of the mountain that acted as the model for his latest work. It will be nice to live in a world where crazy things like that become normal again.
Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal. Reach him at kent.bush@lee.net
