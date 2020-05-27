BUSH: He's really using his noodle

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

This year has been different.

All of our lives have been affected by the coronavirus. Each person has had a different response to the disease. The new virus has created a new breed of super-germaphobes. They are sanitizing things that have never been sanitized before. I even joked with one friend that she could be "bubble girl" and she thought that sounded like a fine idea.

COVID-19 has also created a subset of contrarians who refuse to take any health advice because they have the freedom to suffer and die in any way they choose. It's in the Bible or constitution or something.

Holidays are also different thanks to the virus. Everyone is celebrating their own way. Some people simmered in human soup in the lake of the Ozarks with no social distancing in place. Others took long walks or bike rides in the Black Hills where there is plenty of room for people to have fun without getting close to anyone else.

I worked.

One of the emails I opened early Monday morning brought together three big stories from the Donald Trump Presidency in one note. It was an email from a Russian, who loves Mount Rushmore and used his free time during lockdown to create a replica of the National Monument where the President will celebrate Independence Day.