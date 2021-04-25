BUSH: House sets up Senate showdown for D.C. statehood

Many point out that D.C. has a population greater than two existing states and close to several others. Rep. Johnson has argued that the population argument is only part of the equation and an area about the size of Sioux Falls shouldn't have two Senators and a Representative in the House.

Like many arguments, both sides have strong points to support them. The real problem is motive. I believe Sen. Strauss and the other residents of the district really want to be treated like a state. I don't think Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer or Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi care much at all about the residents of Washington D.C. Their motivations are obviously to offset some of the rural Republican Senate seats with urban Democrat Senate seats. The people of D.C. are just pawns being used by kings and queens to secure the win.

There's nothing wrong with that.

Sen. Mitch McConnell and the Republicans blocked Merrick Garland from the Supreme Court at the end of President Barack Obama's tenure and pushed Amy Coney Barrett through at the end of President Donald Trump's because they had the votes. They don't have the votes now, so the Democrats are pursuing their goals.