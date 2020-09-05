BUSH: I see dead people's tweets

Herman Cain was a successful businessman and a less successful politician. Unfortunately, the man known for his easy smile and fun interview style became known for betting his life to attend a political rally in Tulsa with no social distancing. He lost that bet. Of course, we'll never know for certain that Cain contracted COVID-19 in Tulsa. He could have gotten it at a grocery store or from a friend.

No matter, he is one of more than 185,000 people who have succumbed to the disease. Like many of them, he had what the Center for Disease Control calls co-morbidities. Basically, a co-morbidity is anything that would help the coronavirus kill you. Cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, asthma, obesity, and many others are on the list. There are so many of them on the list, that a recent story from the CDC said that only six percent of thousands of people who have died were "only" from COVID-19.