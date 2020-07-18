BUSH: If you can't beat them, change the rules


You know you are good when people change the rules to stop you.

In the early part of the century, University of Oklahoma and Dallas Cowboy safety Roy Williams had a penchant for grabbing opponents by the back of their shoulder pads and dragging them down from behind to tackle them. That sudden stop from directly behind you often ended up in damaged ankles. Because of that, the "horse collar" rule was introduced into football to prevent injuries.

In the late 1960s, Lew Alcindor - who would later become Kareem Abdul Jabbar - was dunking and dominating competitors for UCLA during the Bruins' incredible run. Due in part to his ability to dominate opponents, the NCAA rules committee determined that the move was not a skillful play and banned dunking for the better part of a decade.

Those are good examples, but only one man had an Amendment to the Constitution ratified because of how he played the game.

George Washington established a tradition of U.S. presidents serving only two terms at the very outset of the office. Only Ulysses S. Grant and Teddy Roosevelt had attempted to serve more than two full terms. Both had taken some time off and both were unsuccessful. Grant didn't even win his party's nomination when he tried for the third term.

July 18 is the 80th anniversary of Franklin Delano Roosevelt breaking with that tradition by winning his party's nomination for a third term, which he went on to win. He didn't just win a third, but also a fourth term.

The President to serve longer than any other died early in that fourth term when a horrible headache was revealed to have been an aneurysm that took his life.

Many feared the tradition Washington began would be erased by FDR's willingness to remain in the White House. Thus, the 22nd Amendment was passed soon after his death and ratified in 1951. The 22nd Amendment doesn't limit Presidents to eight years as is often stated. It clearly outlines a path where a person could serve up to 10 years. If someone were to ascend to the presidency through succession due to resignation, removal or death, and serve less than two years of the previous president's term, they would be allowed to serve two full terms if the voters choose them. If you serve more than two years of an unexpired term, you are limited to one election.

I don't think FDR was motivated simply by the desire to stay in power as some sort of elected monarch. In fact, he often stated that he would prefer to retire and live a simpler life rather than continuing to serve. I'm sure given his health problems, that was at least partly true.

After all, FDR served longer as President than anyone ever will, but his chances of getting elected today would be very low. Beginning with the Kennedy-Nixon debates, television and other visual media have transformed the presidency into performance art instead of political acumen.

Roosevelt is believed to have been stricken by Polio - or another similar condition - before he ran for President. Because of that, the best he could muster was lurching forward with the help of aides and his braces. He refused to be seen in his wheelchair so he had to get increasingly creative in how events were staged so he could avoid revealing how immobile he was. Despite the fact that FDR led America out of the Great Depression and into and through most of World War II, he would never be considered today.

If you doubt that, check out all of the attention President Donald Trump got for simply walking slowly down a ramp or using a second hand to sip some water. From a wheelchair, FDR united Americans with fireside chats and established programs that protected the quarter of the workforce who couldn't find jobs in the private sector. 

I think that shows the biases we have developed. One of the strongest presidents to hold the office struggled to walk across a room even on his best days. If we could truly reset the system and devalue looks and charisma and revalue cleverness and empathy, we would see better policy regardless of which party is in control.

Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal. Reach him at kent.bush@lee.net

