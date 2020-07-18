BUSH: If you can't beat them, change the rules

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

You know you are good when people change the rules to stop you.

In the early part of the century, University of Oklahoma and Dallas Cowboy safety Roy Williams had a penchant for grabbing opponents by the back of their shoulder pads and dragging them down from behind to tackle them. That sudden stop from directly behind you often ended up in damaged ankles. Because of that, the "horse collar" rule was introduced into football to prevent injuries.

In the late 1960s, Lew Alcindor - who would later become Kareem Abdul Jabbar - was dunking and dominating competitors for UCLA during the Bruins' incredible run. Due in part to his ability to dominate opponents, the NCAA rules committee determined that the move was not a skillful play and banned dunking for the better part of a decade.

Those are good examples, but only one man had an Amendment to the Constitution ratified because of how he played the game.

George Washington established a tradition of U.S. presidents serving only two terms at the very outset of the office. Only Ulysses S. Grant and Teddy Roosevelt had attempted to serve more than two full terms. Both had taken some time off and both were unsuccessful. Grant didn't even win his party's nomination when he tried for the third term.