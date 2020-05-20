BUSH: Information is power, get all you can

Doctor: "Well, I don't think we can use hydroxychloroquine if you're a RINO. You have to be a real conservative to take that."

Seriously, do doctors have political pressure about which drug to give to a lung cancer patient or what color stitches to use after an appendectomy? If you want proof that partisanship has gone too far, I think that may be it.

President Trump said Monday that he has been taking hydroxychloroquine for a couple of weeks even though he tested negative. That would be like me taking Advil every day just in case I sprained my ankle.

Maybe that isn't a horrible idea. At my age, body parts start aching all the time and I have no idea why.

Another thing that has shocked me is the number of people who simply can't handle factual reporting during this pandemic. Some news sources even lead with the number of people who tested negative or recovered instead of deaths and new infections because their followers want to hear the good news. To me, that's like covering a plane crash at the airport by telling people how many flights landed safely that day with no one getting hurt. It's positive, but it isn't really news.