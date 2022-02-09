BUSH: It is time to release Leonard Peltier

It's long overdue.

Leonard Peltier should receive a compassionate release from the federal prison where he has served for more than four decades.

No one but Peltier knows for sure if he was the one who pulled the trigger killing two FBI agents in 1975. He says it wasn't him. No one ever testified that it was him. Peltier was a part of the American Indian Movement and the politics of their activism wasn't always peaceful. I'm sure the FBI cut a few corners and made a few questionable moves themselves.

After all, Peltier was arrested in Canada after a woman claimed to be his girlfriend and witnessed him shooting the two agents. That was perjured testimony. As far as anyone knows, she had never met Peltier.

I'm not one to argue for leniency when a law enforcement officer is hurt or killed in the line of duty. This case is different. There were more than 40 people involved in the skirmish that led to the shootout on Pine Ridge that left one Native American and two FBI agents dead. No one was ever held responsible for the death of the Native American man. Of the more than 40 people involved on the other side, only Peltier has been forced to pay for the crimes.

Two other defendants were found not guilty in a Federal Courtroom in Iowa. When it was time to try Peltier, his case was assigned to a North Dakota federal court before an appointee of President Richard Nixon. Not surprisingly, that judge was far more sympathetic to the prosecution and much of the evidence that helped free his friends was inaccessible to Peltier.

Is he guilty? I can't say for sure. He says he didn't do it. He was found guilty of murder because he was part of the action that led to the murders. Again, more than 40 people were there. Only Peltier was convicted.

Did he receive a fair trial? It may have met the legal requirement but his trial was played under different rules than the two other defendants.

Don't take my word for it. The U.S. Attorney who handled Peltier's appeals said it better.

"Although no trial is perfect, Peltier's was unusually troublesome, particularly when viewed with the benefit of hindsight," James Reynolds told the Chicago Tribune in 2017. "The case against Peltier was a moving target, which shifted from a ‘deliberate ambush’ theory in the earlier trial of Peltier's co-defendants (who were found not guilty) to a ‘deliberate execution’ at Peltier's subsequent trial before a different judge, and then to an ‘accomplice’ theory on appeal."

Reynolds wasn't alone. An appellate judge agreed.

Eighth Circuit Judge Gerald Heaney, who sat on two of Peltier's appeals, asked the Senate Select Committee on Indian Affairs to grant clemency to Peltier as far back as 1991. It's been 21 years and Peltier is still incarcerated.

PresidentBill Clinton considered a pardon for Peltier, whose cause had grown in popularity. In 2000, The Rapid City Journal featured dueling opinion pieces from activists, FBI agents and even Peltier's attorney.

Ultimately, Clinton and every president who served since has refused to offer Peltier clemency or a pardon. In 2020, when COVID-19 first began to spread through prisons, many older prisoners who had co-morbitities were released to a type of house arrest for their own protection. Peltier has multiple health issues that make him more susceptible to COVID-19, and now the 77-year-old has contracted the disease in jail.

If he is fortunate enough to survive his illness, when his quarantine is over, he should be released to his former home.

The people of Turtle Mountain Reservation in North Dakota have requested his return to his home community.

It has been 46 years since his arrest in Canada. It is time to let him live his final days with his people.

Peltier has paid the price for his role in what happened.

A compassionate release is justified.

Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal. Reach him at kent.bush@lee.net