BUSH: It is time to shine the light on state government

Another area where the state fails Noem's transparency pledge is when it comes to how much state tax money goes to fly the governor around to campaign events and fundraisers across the country. When the Rapid City Journal and other news agencies sought to release those records to the public, her office hid behind the curtain of her security. The only thing transparent about that is how easy it is to see through that excuse. Of course, most states make this information available as a public record because people have a right to know how their money is spent. No security issues have arisen in any of these states based on releasing the cost of executive branch travel.